Hartlepool United v Carlisle United

Attempt saved. Jack Armer (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is saved.
Line-ups
Hartlepool
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Killip
- 2Sterry
- 16Byrne
- 4Liddle
- 23Francis-Angol
- 3Ferguson
- 6Shelton
- 8Featherstone
- 14Holohan
- 7Burey
- 11Goodwin
Substitutes
- 5Odusina
- 9Cullen
- 10Molyneux
- 18Smith
- 20Ogle
- 27Daly
- 35Mitchell
Carlisle
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Norman
- 2Tanner
- 17Whelan
- 16Feeney
- 5McDonald
- 3Armer
- 7Riley
- 8Guy
- 12Mellish
- 14Abrahams
- 10CloughBooked at 3mins
Substitutes
- 4Devine
- 9Alessandra
- 11Dickenson
- 13Jensen
- 19Mampala
- 20Toure
- 30Young
- Referee:
- Andy Woolmer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away4
Live Text
Hand ball by Tyler Burey (Hartlepool United).
Attempt blocked. Tyler Burey (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Ferguson.
Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jon Mellish (Carlisle United).
Offside, Hartlepool United. Jamie Sterry tries a through ball, but Tyler Burey is caught offside.
Tyler Burey (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Corey Whelan (Carlisle United).
Foul by David Ferguson (Hartlepool United).
George Tanner (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Carlisle United 0. Tyler Burey (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Will Goodwin.
Foul by Tristan Abrahams (Carlisle United).
Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Neill Byrne (Hartlepool United).
Morgan Feeney (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Will Goodwin (Hartlepool United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Zaine Francis-Angol with a cross.
George Tanner (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Will Goodwin (Hartlepool United).
Attempt missed. Will Goodwin (Hartlepool United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Ferguson with a cross.
Booking
Zach Clough (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.
