League Two
HartlepoolHartlepool United1CarlisleCarlisle United0

Hartlepool United v Carlisle United

Line-ups

Hartlepool

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Killip
  • 2Sterry
  • 16Byrne
  • 4Liddle
  • 23Francis-Angol
  • 3Ferguson
  • 6Shelton
  • 8Featherstone
  • 14Holohan
  • 7Burey
  • 11Goodwin

Substitutes

  • 5Odusina
  • 9Cullen
  • 10Molyneux
  • 18Smith
  • 20Ogle
  • 27Daly
  • 35Mitchell

Carlisle

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Norman
  • 2Tanner
  • 17Whelan
  • 16Feeney
  • 5McDonald
  • 3Armer
  • 7Riley
  • 8Guy
  • 12Mellish
  • 14Abrahams
  • 10CloughBooked at 3mins

Substitutes

  • 4Devine
  • 9Alessandra
  • 11Dickenson
  • 13Jensen
  • 19Mampala
  • 20Toure
  • 30Young
Referee:
Andy Woolmer

Match Stats

Home TeamHartlepoolAway TeamCarlisle
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Jack Armer (Carlisle United) header from the centre of the box is saved.

  2. Post update

    Hand ball by Tyler Burey (Hartlepool United).

  3. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tyler Burey (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by David Ferguson.

  4. Post update

    Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jon Mellish (Carlisle United).

  6. Post update

    Offside, Hartlepool United. Jamie Sterry tries a through ball, but Tyler Burey is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Tyler Burey (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Corey Whelan (Carlisle United).

  9. Post update

    Foul by David Ferguson (Hartlepool United).

  10. Post update

    George Tanner (Carlisle United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Hartlepool United 1, Carlisle United 0. Tyler Burey (Hartlepool United) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Will Goodwin.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Tristan Abrahams (Carlisle United).

  13. Post update

    Jamie Sterry (Hartlepool United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Neill Byrne (Hartlepool United).

  15. Post update

    Morgan Feeney (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Will Goodwin (Hartlepool United) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Zaine Francis-Angol with a cross.

  17. Post update

    George Tanner (Carlisle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Will Goodwin (Hartlepool United).

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Will Goodwin (Hartlepool United) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by David Ferguson with a cross.

  20. Booking

    Zach Clough (Carlisle United) is shown the yellow card for hand ball.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green5401138512
2Bradford532094511
3Harrogate431073410
4Hartlepool43016339
5Swindon52215328
6Mansfield52217618
7Northampton42113307
8Stevenage521256-17
9Leyton Orient51315416
10Port Vale51313216
11Colchester51314406
12Exeter51314406
13Carlisle51313306
14Scunthorpe513145-16
15Newport420234-16
16Rochdale51227705
17Salford51224405
18Barrow512245-15
19Tranmere512212-15
20Crawley411258-34
21Walsall511337-44
22Bristol Rovers511338-54
23Sutton United403123-13
24Oldham501426-41
