Crawley Town v Northampton Town

Attempt saved. Sam Ashford (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
Line-ups
Crawley
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Morris
- 2Davies
- 15Francillette
- 5Craig
- 6Dallison-Lisbon
- 18Ferry
- 8Powell
- 39Hessenthaler
- 11Frost
- 23Ashford
- 10Nadesan
Substitutes
- 3Gallacher
- 14Tilley
- 21Appiah
- 25Tsaroulla
- 28Payne
- 40Nna Noukeu
Northampton
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Roberts
- 3McGowan
- 6Horsfall
- 5Guthrie
- 23Mills
- 7Hoskins
- 8Lewis
- 16Flores
- 11Pinnock
- 19Etete
- 32Rose
Substitutes
- 9Kabamba
- 10Connolly
- 14Koiki
- 15Nelson
- 17McWilliams
- 22Ashley-Seal
- 26Maxted
- Referee:
- Lee Swabey
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Rose.
Attempt missed. Tyler Frost (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Will Ferry.
Offside, Northampton Town. Joseph Mills tries a through ball, but Sam Hoskins is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Ludwig Francillette.
Offside, Crawley Town. Jack Powell tries a through ball, but Ashley Nadesan is caught offside.
Foul by Kion Etete (Northampton Town).
Jake Hessenthaler (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Jordan Flores (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Archie Davies (Crawley Town).
Offside, Crawley Town. Glenn Morris tries a through ball, but Sam Ashford is caught offside.
Foul by Kion Etete (Northampton Town).
Tom Dallison-Lisbon (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tom Dallison-Lisbon (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jordan Flores (Northampton Town).
Attempt blocked. Jordan Flores (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mitchell Pinnock.
Attempt blocked. Mitchell Pinnock (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Hoskins.
Mitchell Pinnock (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Archie Davies (Crawley Town).
Match report to follow.