League Two
CrawleyCrawley Town0NorthamptonNorthampton Town0

Crawley Town v Northampton Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Crawley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Morris
  • 2Davies
  • 15Francillette
  • 5Craig
  • 6Dallison-Lisbon
  • 18Ferry
  • 8Powell
  • 39Hessenthaler
  • 11Frost
  • 23Ashford
  • 10Nadesan

Substitutes

  • 3Gallacher
  • 14Tilley
  • 21Appiah
  • 25Tsaroulla
  • 28Payne
  • 40Nna Noukeu

Northampton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Roberts
  • 3McGowan
  • 6Horsfall
  • 5Guthrie
  • 23Mills
  • 7Hoskins
  • 8Lewis
  • 16Flores
  • 11Pinnock
  • 19Etete
  • 32Rose

Substitutes

  • 9Kabamba
  • 10Connolly
  • 14Koiki
  • 15Nelson
  • 17McWilliams
  • 22Ashley-Seal
  • 26Maxted
Referee:
Lee Swabey

Match Stats

Home TeamCrawleyAway TeamNorthampton
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home3
Away5
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Ashford (Crawley Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Danny Rose.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tyler Frost (Crawley Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Will Ferry.

  4. Post update

    Offside, Northampton Town. Joseph Mills tries a through ball, but Sam Hoskins is caught offside.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Hoskins (Northampton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Northampton Town. Conceded by Ludwig Francillette.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Crawley Town. Jack Powell tries a through ball, but Ashley Nadesan is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kion Etete (Northampton Town).

  9. Post update

    Jake Hessenthaler (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Jordan Flores (Northampton Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Archie Davies (Crawley Town).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Crawley Town. Glenn Morris tries a through ball, but Sam Ashford is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Kion Etete (Northampton Town).

  14. Post update

    Tom Dallison-Lisbon (Crawley Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Tom Dallison-Lisbon (Crawley Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Flores (Northampton Town).

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Flores (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mitchell Pinnock.

  18. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Mitchell Pinnock (Northampton Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sam Hoskins.

  19. Post update

    Mitchell Pinnock (Northampton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Archie Davies (Crawley Town).

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green5401138512
2Bradford532094511
3Harrogate431073410
4Hartlepool43016339
5Swindon52215328
6Mansfield52217618
7Northampton42113307
8Stevenage521256-17
9Leyton Orient51315416
10Port Vale51313216
11Colchester51314406
12Exeter51314406
13Carlisle51313306
14Scunthorpe513145-16
15Newport420234-16
16Rochdale51227705
17Salford51224405
18Barrow512245-15
19Tranmere512212-15
20Crawley411258-34
21Walsall511337-44
22Bristol Rovers511338-54
23Sutton United403123-13
24Oldham501426-41
View full League Two table

