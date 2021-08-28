League Two
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00Port ValePort Vale
Venue: The Fully Charged New Lawn, England

Forest Green Rovers v Port Vale

Line-ups

Forest Green

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1McGee
  • 3Bernard
  • 4Sweeney
  • 6Cargill
  • 2Wilson
  • 7Stevenson
  • 21Hendry
  • 12Allen
  • 10Aitchison
  • 14Matt
  • 9Stevens

Substitutes

  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 16Evans
  • 18Young
  • 24Thomas
  • 28March
  • 32Carter
  • 40Bell

Port Vale

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Covolan Cauagnari
  • 6Smith
  • 16Martin
  • 3Jones
  • 7Worrall
  • 8Garrity
  • 4Walker
  • 23Pett
  • 11Benning
  • 9Wilson
  • 13Proctor

Substitutes

  • 2Gibbons
  • 10Conlon
  • 19Amoo
  • 21Rodney
  • 22Politic
  • 26Stone
  • 27Cass
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match report to follow.

Saturday 28th August 2021

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green4400136712
2Bradford431094510
3Harrogate33007349
4Swindon42115327
5Mansfield42117617
6Stevenage42115507
7Hartlepool32015326
8Carlisle41303216
9Newport32013216
10Colchester51314406
11Northampton32013306
12Leyton Orient41215415
13Rochdale51227705
14Exeter41214405
15Tranmere41211105
16Barrow411245-14
17Port Vale403112-13
18Scunthorpe403135-23
19Crawley310258-33
20Bristol Rovers410338-53
21Sutton United302123-12
22Salford402224-22
23Walsall401327-51
24Oldham400426-40
