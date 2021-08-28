Forest Green Rovers v Port Vale

Attempt missed. Tom Pett (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box.
Line-ups
Forest Green
Formation 3-5-2
- 1McGee
- 3Bernard
- 4Sweeney
- 6Cargill
- 2Wilson
- 7Stevenson
- 21Hendry
- 10Aitchison
- 12Allen
- 14Matt
- 9Stevens
Substitutes
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 16Evans
- 18Young
- 24Thomas
- 28March
- 32Carter
- 40Bell
Port Vale
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Covolan Cauagnari
- 6Smith
- 16Martin
- 3Jones
- 7Worrall
- 8Garrity
- 4Walker
- 23Pett
- 11Benning
- 9Wilson
- 13ProctorBooked at 14mins
Substitutes
- 2Gibbons
- 10Conlon
- 19Amoo
- 21Rodney
- 22Politic
- 26Stone
- 27Cass
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away2
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home0
- Away0
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Nathan Smith.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Malvind Benning.
Attempt missed. Taylor Allen (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Stevens with a headed pass.
Booking
Jamie Proctor (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Forest Green Rovers 0, Port Vale 2. Jamie Proctor (Port Vale) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Dan Jones.
Attempt blocked. Jack Aitchison (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Baily Cargill.
Goal!
Goal! Forest Green Rovers 0, Port Vale 1. Jamie Proctor (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by James Wilson.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
