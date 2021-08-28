League Two
Forest GreenForest Green Rovers0Port ValePort Vale2

Forest Green Rovers v Port Vale

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Forest Green

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1McGee
  • 3Bernard
  • 4Sweeney
  • 6Cargill
  • 2Wilson
  • 7Stevenson
  • 21Hendry
  • 10Aitchison
  • 12Allen
  • 14Matt
  • 9Stevens

Substitutes

  • 15Moore-Taylor
  • 16Evans
  • 18Young
  • 24Thomas
  • 28March
  • 32Carter
  • 40Bell

Port Vale

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Covolan Cauagnari
  • 6Smith
  • 16Martin
  • 3Jones
  • 7Worrall
  • 8Garrity
  • 4Walker
  • 23Pett
  • 11Benning
  • 9Wilson
  • 13ProctorBooked at 14mins

Substitutes

  • 2Gibbons
  • 10Conlon
  • 19Amoo
  • 21Rodney
  • 22Politic
  • 26Stone
  • 27Cass
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match Stats

Home TeamForest GreenAway TeamPort Vale
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home2
Away2
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Pett (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Nathan Smith.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Malvind Benning.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Taylor Allen (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matt Stevens with a headed pass.

  5. Booking

    Jamie Proctor (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Goal!

    Goal! Forest Green Rovers 0, Port Vale 2. Jamie Proctor (Port Vale) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  7. Post update

    Corner, Forest Green Rovers. Conceded by Dan Jones.

  8. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Aitchison (Forest Green Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Baily Cargill.

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Forest Green Rovers 0, Port Vale 1. Jamie Proctor (Port Vale) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by James Wilson.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green5401138512
2Bradford532094511
3Harrogate431073410
4Hartlepool43016339
5Swindon52215328
6Mansfield52217618
7Northampton42113307
8Stevenage521256-17
9Leyton Orient51315416
10Port Vale51313216
11Colchester51314406
12Exeter51314406
13Carlisle51313306
14Scunthorpe513145-16
15Newport420234-16
16Rochdale51227705
17Salford51224405
18Barrow512245-15
19Tranmere512212-15
20Crawley411258-34
21Walsall511337-44
22Bristol Rovers511338-54
23Sutton United403123-13
24Oldham501426-41
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC