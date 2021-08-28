League Two
SwindonSwindon Town0MansfieldMansfield Town0

Swindon Town v Mansfield Town

Line-ups

Swindon

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Wollacott
  • 2Odimayo
  • 4Conroy
  • 5Crichlow
  • 22Hayden
  • 42Grant
  • 25Reed
  • 24Hunt
  • 10Payne
  • 7Gladwin
  • 9Simpson

Substitutes

  • 3Iandolo
  • 11McKirdy
  • 12Ward
  • 17Mitchell-Lawson
  • 20Williams
  • 26East
  • 29Parsons

Mansfield

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Bishop
  • 2Gordon
  • 6Rawson
  • 4Hewitt
  • 3McLaughlin
  • 10Maris
  • 8O Clarke
  • 16Quinn
  • 32Lapslie
  • 11Johnson
  • 12Hawkins

Substitutes

  • 7Charsley
  • 9Bowery
  • 13Shelvey
  • 15Burke
  • 17Sinclair
  • 18Oates
  • 21Clarke
Referee:
Robert Madley

Match Stats

Home TeamSwindonAway TeamMansfield
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home0
Away3
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Romoney Crichlow.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Anthony Grant (Swindon Town).

  3. Post update

    George Lapslie (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Louis Reed (Swindon Town).

  5. Post update

    George Lapslie (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Swindon Town. Louis Reed tries a through ball, but Dion Conroy is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Rob Hunt (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kellan Gordon (Mansfield Town).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Hawkins (Mansfield Town).

  10. Post update

    Akinwale Odimayo (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Stephen Quinn (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Akinwale Odimayo (Swindon Town).

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Stephen Quinn (Mansfield Town).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Kellan Gordon (Mansfield Town).

  15. Post update

    Rob Hunt (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Romoney Crichlow.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. George Lapslie (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by George Maris following a set piece situation.

  18. Post update

    Ollie Clarke (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Louis Reed (Swindon Town).

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ollie Clarke (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stephen Quinn.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green5401138512
2Bradford532094511
3Harrogate431073410
4Hartlepool43016339
5Swindon52215328
6Mansfield52217618
7Northampton42113307
8Stevenage521256-17
9Leyton Orient51315416
10Port Vale51313216
11Colchester51314406
12Exeter51314406
13Carlisle51313306
14Scunthorpe513145-16
15Newport420234-16
16Rochdale51227705
17Salford51224405
18Barrow512245-15
19Tranmere512212-15
20Crawley411258-34
21Walsall511337-44
22Bristol Rovers511338-54
23Sutton United403123-13
24Oldham501426-41
View full League Two table

