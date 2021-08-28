Swindon Town v Mansfield Town

Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Romoney Crichlow.
Line-ups
Swindon
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Wollacott
- 2Odimayo
- 4Conroy
- 5Crichlow
- 22Hayden
- 42Grant
- 25Reed
- 24Hunt
- 10Payne
- 7Gladwin
- 9Simpson
Substitutes
- 3Iandolo
- 11McKirdy
- 12Ward
- 17Mitchell-Lawson
- 20Williams
- 26East
- 29Parsons
Mansfield
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Bishop
- 2Gordon
- 6Rawson
- 4Hewitt
- 3McLaughlin
- 10Maris
- 8O Clarke
- 16Quinn
- 32Lapslie
- 11Johnson
- 12Hawkins
Substitutes
- 7Charsley
- 9Bowery
- 13Shelvey
- 15Burke
- 17Sinclair
- 18Oates
- 21Clarke
- Referee:
- Robert Madley
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Anthony Grant (Swindon Town).
George Lapslie (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Louis Reed (Swindon Town).
George Lapslie (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Swindon Town. Louis Reed tries a through ball, but Dion Conroy is caught offside.
Rob Hunt (Swindon Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kellan Gordon (Mansfield Town).
Foul by Oliver Hawkins (Mansfield Town).
Akinwale Odimayo (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Stephen Quinn (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Akinwale Odimayo (Swindon Town).
Hand ball by Stephen Quinn (Mansfield Town).
Foul by Kellan Gordon (Mansfield Town).
Rob Hunt (Swindon Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Mansfield Town. Conceded by Romoney Crichlow.
Attempt missed. George Lapslie (Mansfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by George Maris following a set piece situation.
Ollie Clarke (Mansfield Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Louis Reed (Swindon Town).
Attempt missed. Ollie Clarke (Mansfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Stephen Quinn.
Match report to follow.