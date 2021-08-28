Rotherham United v Doncaster Rovers

RotherhamRotherham United13:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
Line-ups
Rotherham
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Johansson
- 20Ihiekwe
- 6Wood
- 2Harding
- 16Lindsay
- 7Sadlier
- 18Rathbone
- 8Wiles
- 14Miller
- 10Ladapo
- 24Smith
Substitutes
- 3Mattock
- 4Barlaser
- 5Tilt
- 19Kayode
- 22Odoffin
- 23Edmonds-Green
- 31Vickers
Doncaster
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 12Dahlberg
- 2Knoyle
- 6Williams
- 24John
- 28Horton
- 15Bostock
- 8Close
- 22Galbraith
- 14Smith
- 19Seaman
- 10Rowe
Substitutes
- 1Jones
- 16Barlow
- 21Cukur
- 23Gardner
- 27Greaves
- 30Blythe
- 31Ravenhill
- Referee:
- Martin Coy
Match report to follow.