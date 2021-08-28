League One
RotherhamRotherham United13:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium, England

Rotherham United v Doncaster Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Rotherham

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Johansson
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 6Wood
  • 2Harding
  • 16Lindsay
  • 7Sadlier
  • 18Rathbone
  • 8Wiles
  • 14Miller
  • 10Ladapo
  • 24Smith

Substitutes

  • 3Mattock
  • 4Barlaser
  • 5Tilt
  • 19Kayode
  • 22Odoffin
  • 23Edmonds-Green
  • 31Vickers

Doncaster

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 12Dahlberg
  • 2Knoyle
  • 6Williams
  • 24John
  • 28Horton
  • 15Bostock
  • 8Close
  • 22Galbraith
  • 14Smith
  • 19Seaman
  • 10Rowe

Substitutes

  • 1Jones
  • 16Barlow
  • 21Cukur
  • 23Gardner
  • 27Greaves
  • 30Blythe
  • 31Ravenhill
Referee:
Martin Coy

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 28th August 2021

  • RotherhamRotherham United13:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
  • CambridgeCambridge United15:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
  • CharltonCharlton Athletic15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
  • IpswichIpswich Town15:00WimbledonAFC Wimbledon
  • MK DonsMilton Keynes Dons15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
  • MorecambeMorecambe15:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
  • Oxford UtdOxford United15:00Lincoln CityLincoln City
  • PlymouthPlymouth Argyle15:00FleetwoodFleetwood Town
  • ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town15:00GillinghamGillingham
  • SunderlandSunderland15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
  • WiganWigan Athletic15:00PortsmouthPortsmouth

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed431050510
2Wycombe431073410
3Portsmouth431040410
4Burton531155010
5Accrington43015329
6Sunderland43015329
7Bolton42209728
8Plymouth42115327
9Wigan42115327
10Oxford Utd42115417
11Rotherham42023306
12Cambridge41216425
13MK Dons41218805
14Wimbledon41216605
15Gillingham41214405
16Cheltenham512279-25
17Morecambe41125504
18Lincoln City411234-14
19Fleetwood410346-23
20Ipswich402268-22
21Charlton401326-41
22Crewe401315-41
23Doncaster401315-41
24Shrewsbury400407-70
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC