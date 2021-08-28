League One
MorecambeMorecambe15:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday
Venue: Mazuma Stadium

Morecambe v Sheffield Wednesday

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed431050510
2Wycombe431073410
3Portsmouth431040410
4Burton531155010
5Accrington43015329
6Sunderland43015329
7Rotherham53024319
8Bolton42209728
9Plymouth42115327
10Wigan42115327
11Oxford Utd42115417
12Cambridge41216425
13MK Dons41218805
14Wimbledon41216605
15Gillingham41214405
16Cheltenham512279-25
17Morecambe41125504
18Lincoln City411234-14
19Fleetwood410346-23
20Ipswich402268-22
21Charlton401326-41
22Crewe401315-41
23Doncaster501416-51
24Shrewsbury400407-70
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC