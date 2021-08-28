Championship
PeterboroughPeterborough United0West BromWest Bromwich Albion0

Peterborough United v West Bromwich Albion

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Peterborough

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Pym
  • 4Thompson
  • 6Kent
  • 3Butler
  • 23Ward
  • 11Grant
  • 18Norburn
  • 16Burrows
  • 7Szmodics
  • 9Clarke-Harris
  • 14Marriott

Substitutes

  • 2Edwards
  • 8Taylor
  • 10Dembélé
  • 12Knight
  • 21Tomlinson
  • 26Randall
  • 28Blackmore

West Brom

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Johnstone
  • 6Ajayi
  • 5Bartley
  • 4O'Shea
  • 2Furlong
  • 8Livermore
  • 27Mowatt
  • 3Townsend
  • 11Diangana
  • 18Grant
  • 10Phillips

Substitutes

  • 17Hugill
  • 20Reach
  • 23Snodgrass
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 33Taylor
  • 36Palmer
  • 41Fellows
Referee:
James Linington

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterboroughAway TeamWest Brom
Possession
Home12%
Away88%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham54101331013
2QPR5320115611
3West Brom5320115611
4Huddersfield531197210
5Stoke531176110
6Bournemouth52308539
7Coventry53025509
8Birmingham52217348
9Cardiff52219638
10Blackburn52217618
11Bristol City52127707
12Luton521268-27
13Middlesbrough51316606
14Barnsley51315506
15Derby51314406
16Preston520368-26
17Millwall512268-25
18Peterborough512247-35
19Hull511347-34
20Swansea511348-44
21Reading5104713-63
22Blackpool502348-42
23Sheff Utd502317-62
24Nottm Forest501448-41
View full Championship table

