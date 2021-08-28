Peterborough United v West Bromwich Albion

First Half begins.
PeterboroughPeterborough United0West BromWest Bromwich Albion0
Last updated on .From the section Championship
Formation 3-4-1-2
Formation 3-4-3
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report will appear here.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Fulham
|5
|4
|1
|0
|13
|3
|10
|13
|2
|QPR
|5
|3
|2
|0
|11
|5
|6
|11
|3
|West Brom
|5
|3
|2
|0
|11
|5
|6
|11
|4
|Huddersfield
|5
|3
|1
|1
|9
|7
|2
|10
|5
|Stoke
|5
|3
|1
|1
|7
|6
|1
|10
|6
|Bournemouth
|5
|2
|3
|0
|8
|5
|3
|9
|7
|Coventry
|5
|3
|0
|2
|5
|5
|0
|9
|8
|Birmingham
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|3
|4
|8
|9
|Cardiff
|5
|2
|2
|1
|9
|6
|3
|8
|10
|Blackburn
|5
|2
|2
|1
|7
|6
|1
|8
|11
|Bristol City
|5
|2
|1
|2
|7
|7
|0
|7
|12
|Luton
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|7
|13
|Middlesbrough
|5
|1
|3
|1
|6
|6
|0
|6
|14
|Barnsley
|5
|1
|3
|1
|5
|5
|0
|6
|15
|Derby
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|4
|0
|6
|16
|Preston
|5
|2
|0
|3
|6
|8
|-2
|6
|17
|Millwall
|5
|1
|2
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|5
|18
|Peterborough
|5
|1
|2
|2
|4
|7
|-3
|5
|19
|Hull
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|20
|Swansea
|5
|1
|1
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|4
|21
|Reading
|5
|1
|0
|4
|7
|13
|-6
|3
|22
|Blackpool
|5
|0
|2
|3
|4
|8
|-4
|2
|23
|Sheff Utd
|5
|0
|2
|3
|1
|7
|-6
|2
|24
|Nottm Forest
|5
|0
|1
|4
|4
|8
|-4
|1
Hayley buckles up to explore the fast and furious world of powerful cars
The rise and fall of Anna Delvey who conned New York's high society by pretending to be an heiress