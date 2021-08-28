Championship
DerbyDerby County1Nottm ForestNottingham Forest1

Derby County 1-1 Nottingham Forest: Brennan Johnson's equaliser earns Chris Hughton's side first point of season

Brennan Johnson
Brennan Johnson's first senior goal ensured the East Midlands derby ended 1-1 for the fourth successive time

Brennan Johnson struck a late equaliser at Derby to relieve some of the pressure on under-fire Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton.

The Rams went ahead from a rapid counter-attack, Craig Forsyth's raking crossfield pass finding Tom Lawrence, who tucked away a first-time finish from the edge of the box.

Jack Stretton had a golden chance to double the lead when his close-range shot was deflected inches wide by the knee of Forest defender Scott McKenna.

Johnson earned a share of the East Midlands derby spoils with a powerful low shot that somehow squirmed past Rams goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

Hughton insisted he would remain positive amid speculation over his Forest future after four straight league defeats, and the Reds had the first sight of goal when Phil Jagielka's weak back pass played in Lyle Taylor, whose tame shot gave Roos an easy save.

Forsyth could have seen red early on for a stamp on Philip Zinckernagel and just moments later his superb pass played Lawrence in behind Forest's back-pedalling defence to fire into the bottom corner.

The hosts bossed the first half, Lawrence forcing a smart stop from Brice Samba before a strong penalty shout was waved away when Forest centre-half Joe Worrall, making his first start of the season, handled Forsyth's cross.

The visitors responded well after the break, but struggled to convert plentiful possession into goal attempts, and Wayne Rooney's side carved out enough chances to secure a first win over their fierce rivals in nine attempts before they were pegged back.

Lawrence again tested Samba with a curling shot before limping off an hour into his return from injury and Kamil Jozwiak fired into the side-netting before Stretton's near miss.

Forest rarely tested Roos, but moments after turning Lewis Grabban's flick past the post, the Dutch keeper was culpable for allowing Johnson's leveller through.

The point took Forest off the bottom and above Sheffield United before the 3pm kick-offs, while Derby's third home draw of the season lifted them to 12th.

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney told Sky Sports:

"On reflection it was a fair result. I didn't feel they (Forest) were creating that many clear-cut chances, but they had the momentum in the second half.

"We had to manage it a little better and stay on the ball more because every time we put three or four passes together we got ourselves in dangerous positions, but we didn't do that well enough in the second half."

(On the first-half penalty appeal): "It wasn't a possible handball, it was handball. We had similar issues last season when for whatever reason we don't seem to get penalties.

"When it was so clear one of the four officials has to see it and make a decision."

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton told Sky Sports:

"The squad needs help there's no doubt about that - it's been a difficult pre-season and start for us.

"But I would like to hope the second half performance that gets us back into the game will give us the springboard to push on.

"Probably from where we have been, we are thinking this is not going to be our day again, but I thought when we got our breakthrough it was deserved."

(On speculation): "It's not something I think about. I think every day about working as hard as I can to get results."

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Roos
  • 2ByrneBooked at 80mins
  • 6Jagielka
  • 33Davies
  • 3Forsyth
  • 8Bird
  • 4Shinnie
  • 7JózwiakBooked at 39minsSubstituted forBuchananat 81'minutes
  • 11MorrisonBooked at 68mins
  • 17SibleyBooked at 83mins
  • 10LawrenceSubstituted forStrettonat 67'minutes

Substitutes

  • 16Stearman
  • 26Buchanan
  • 31Allsop
  • 34Stretton
  • 35Watson
  • 37McDonald
  • 43Williams

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Samba
  • 27Lawrence-Gabriel
  • 4Worrall
  • 26McKenna
  • 13Bong
  • 37GarnerBooked at 35mins
  • 22YatesSubstituted forGrabbanat 69'minutes
  • 11Zinckernagel
  • 10CarvalhoSubstituted forMightenat 45'minutes
  • 20Johnson
  • 33Taylor

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 7Grabban
  • 8Colback
  • 15Lowe
  • 17Mighten
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match Stats

Home TeamDerbyAway TeamNottm Forest
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home13
Away13
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home6
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Derby County 1, Nottingham Forest 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Derby County 1, Nottingham Forest 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Lewis Grabban.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Gaëtan Bong.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Joe Worrall.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Lee Buchanan (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nathan Byrne with a cross.

  8. Booking

    Louie Sibley (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Louie Sibley (Derby County).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Derby County 1, Nottingham Forest 1. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gaëtan Bong with a cross.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Derby County. Lee Buchanan replaces Kamil Józwiak.

  13. Booking

    Nathan Byrne (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  14. Post update

    Alex Mighten (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Nathan Byrne (Derby County).

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Philip Zinckernagel with a cross.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Kelle Roos.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Mighten with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Scott McKenna.

  20. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jack Stretton (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Louie Sibley.

  • Comment posted by Marky R, today at 15:48

    Two poor sides, wide-ranging and contrasting problems, both already seeking to avoid relegation.

    Shameful management of both once-proud clubs.

  • Comment posted by normaloister, today at 15:40

    Rooney whinging about it definitely being handball but no comment about Forsythe's purposeful dirty stamp on Zinckernagel's nether region. If we had VAR in the championship Derby would have played 80mins with ten men. Not sure how much that would have helped this Forest team but you never know. Fortunate point for Forest, but at least there seemed to be some improvement in desire and movement.

  • Comment posted by Dr David Banner, today at 15:28

    Derby should have been reduced to 10 men at 0-0 but Hughton's team would have probably struggled even with a one man advantage. Forest showed some fight 2nd half but it's still poor. Hughton no win in 11 league games now. He's got to be on thin ice

    • Reply posted by Andrew D, today at 15:29

      Andrew D replied:
      Yes, there is a horrible history of us going to 10 men against Notts Forest 🤔

  • Comment posted by mainstandmacca, today at 15:27

    Both sides equally poor. Derby lucky not to have two red cards for Forsyth and Wozniak and Forest lucky not to concede a penalty. 1-1 a fair result. Forest will improve this season - I think Derby have peaked and may have a points deduction on the horizon.

  • Comment posted by JanetG, today at 15:22

    So CH says “the squad needs help” what planet is this guy on? Guess what, that’s your job. Just go now…

    • Reply posted by Robinhood09, today at 15:35

      Robinhood09 replied:
      Forest have a director of football in charge of recruitment. If CH is failing, so is the DoF.
      We are desperate for attacking quality but we still have managed to get anyone in.
      If CH gets the sack his successor will struggle, IMO

  • Comment posted by Front Forks, today at 15:18

    Wayne Rooney's Derby County are doing OK.

    Not quite as well as Frank Lampard's Derby County did. But not too bad all things considered...

    • Reply posted by Andrew D, today at 15:20

      Andrew D replied:
      Yawn…

  • Comment posted by Andrew D, today at 15:15

    Went to the game, good atmosphere, the Gumps were in reasonable voice too. Derby should have killed the game in the first half, the game followed the same pattern as the Boro game. Derby dominated the first half and sat too deep in the second and invited pressure. Forest are a poor side, I am surprised at how poor they were, so their points tally isn’t lying. I think that they could be in trouble

    • Reply posted by scottnffc1865, today at 15:53

      scottnffc1865 replied:
      Forest are so poor your mob haven't beat us in 4 years, ya clown.

  • Comment posted by FootieNeutral, today at 15:14

    Here's hoping that Derby keep Rooney as their manager. Please !!

  • Comment posted by animal, today at 15:07

    Derby cheated their way to survival last season, this season there's nowhere to hide!

    • Reply posted by Andrew D, today at 15:17

      Andrew D replied:
      How last season? You obviously haven’t got a clue! Please do a bit of reading, and come back to us…

  • Comment posted by KevinD, today at 14:50

    COYR we are only 7 points adrift of the play-offs!! Will Derby EVER beat us again, nope.

    • Reply posted by Andrew D, today at 15:18

      Andrew D replied:
      I see you won 1-1 again,,,

  • Comment posted by Salbor, today at 14:47

    Great leveller by Johnson. It probably won't save Hughton's job but let's hope we can use the international break to regroup. Still need to change the system. No more 4-2-3-1.

  • Comment posted by SimonM, today at 14:47

    Give the match stats above, seems a fair result but Chris Hughton is no where close to being out of the woods

  • Comment posted by Ratters - DCFC, today at 14:46

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by JIM, today at 14:49

      JIM replied:
      To be fair the boots been on the other foot a few times the last few years and we've been the lucky ones. Nice to be able to say we deserved at least a point today.

  • Comment posted by krispa, today at 14:45

    Hoping the Forest board waste no time in sacking Hughton. Another dire performance - total lack of energy, confidence and attacking intent.

    • Reply posted by pete, today at 15:07

      pete replied:
      O think you're justified in wanting him gone but we were better today, markedly so.

  • Comment posted by Lanta_are_vaahto, today at 14:45

    Derby can't even beat bottom of the table Forest 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by pr, today at 14:44

    I don't think either side has too much to worry about cardiff will be one of the 3 relegated if Mick McCarthy stays as their manager. Neither side can be worse than us

  • Comment posted by R Soul, today at 14:44

    If you live in the Nottingham area these days, Meadow Lane seems your best option.

    • Reply posted by normaloister, today at 15:44

      normaloister replied:
      You are so original...YAWN.

  • Comment posted by sfb2408, today at 14:42

    Stole a point there!

  • Comment posted by pete, today at 14:42

    Forest deserved 3 points today

    • Reply posted by Louise, today at 14:48

      Louise replied:
      Not a chance!

  • Comment posted by R Soul, today at 14:42

    What a state for a former twice European Cup winner to be in.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham5410113813
2West Brom4310115610
3Stoke531174310
4Coventry531153210
5Huddersfield531167-110
6QPR52309549
7Bournemouth52308539
8Birmingham52217348
9Cardiff52219638
10Blackburn52217618
11Bristol City52127707
12Luton521268-27
13Middlesbrough51316606
14Barnsley51315506
15Derby51314406
16Preston520358-36
17Hull511347-34
18Swansea511347-34
19Peterborough411247-34
20Reading5104710-33
21Millwall503247-33
22Blackpool503236-33
23Sheff Utd502317-62
24Nottm Forest501448-41
View full Championship table

