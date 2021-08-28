Last updated on .From the section Championship

Brennan Johnson's first senior goal ensured the East Midlands derby ended 1-1 for the fourth successive time

Brennan Johnson struck a late equaliser at Derby to relieve some of the pressure on under-fire Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton.

The Rams went ahead from a rapid counter-attack, Craig Forsyth's raking crossfield pass finding Tom Lawrence, who tucked away a first-time finish from the edge of the box.

Jack Stretton had a golden chance to double the lead when his close-range shot was deflected inches wide by the knee of Forest defender Scott McKenna.

Johnson earned a share of the East Midlands derby spoils with a powerful low shot that somehow squirmed past Rams goalkeeper Kelle Roos.

Hughton insisted he would remain positive amid speculation over his Forest future after four straight league defeats, and the Reds had the first sight of goal when Phil Jagielka's weak back pass played in Lyle Taylor, whose tame shot gave Roos an easy save.

Forsyth could have seen red early on for a stamp on Philip Zinckernagel and just moments later his superb pass played Lawrence in behind Forest's back-pedalling defence to fire into the bottom corner.

The hosts bossed the first half, Lawrence forcing a smart stop from Brice Samba before a strong penalty shout was waved away when Forest centre-half Joe Worrall, making his first start of the season, handled Forsyth's cross.

The visitors responded well after the break, but struggled to convert plentiful possession into goal attempts, and Wayne Rooney's side carved out enough chances to secure a first win over their fierce rivals in nine attempts before they were pegged back.

Lawrence again tested Samba with a curling shot before limping off an hour into his return from injury and Kamil Jozwiak fired into the side-netting before Stretton's near miss.

Forest rarely tested Roos, but moments after turning Lewis Grabban's flick past the post, the Dutch keeper was culpable for allowing Johnson's leveller through.

The point took Forest off the bottom and above Sheffield United before the 3pm kick-offs, while Derby's third home draw of the season lifted them to 12th.

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney told Sky Sports:

"On reflection it was a fair result. I didn't feel they (Forest) were creating that many clear-cut chances, but they had the momentum in the second half.

"We had to manage it a little better and stay on the ball more because every time we put three or four passes together we got ourselves in dangerous positions, but we didn't do that well enough in the second half."

(On the first-half penalty appeal): "It wasn't a possible handball, it was handball. We had similar issues last season when for whatever reason we don't seem to get penalties.

"When it was so clear one of the four officials has to see it and make a decision."

Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton told Sky Sports:

"The squad needs help there's no doubt about that - it's been a difficult pre-season and start for us.

"But I would like to hope the second half performance that gets us back into the game will give us the springboard to push on.

"Probably from where we have been, we are thinking this is not going to be our day again, but I thought when we got our breakthrough it was deserved."

(On speculation): "It's not something I think about. I think every day about working as hard as I can to get results."