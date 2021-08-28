Match ends, Derby County 1, Nottingham Forest 1.
Brennan Johnson struck a late equaliser at Derby to relieve some of the pressure on under-fire Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton.
The Rams went ahead from a rapid counter-attack, Craig Forsyth's raking crossfield pass finding Tom Lawrence, who tucked away a first-time finish from the edge of the box.
Jack Stretton had a golden chance to double the lead when his close-range shot was deflected inches wide by the knee of Forest defender Scott McKenna.
Johnson earned a share of the East Midlands derby spoils with a powerful low shot that somehow squirmed past Rams goalkeeper Kelle Roos.
Hughton insisted he would remain positive amid speculation over his Forest future after four straight league defeats, and the Reds had the first sight of goal when Phil Jagielka's weak back pass played in Lyle Taylor, whose tame shot gave Roos an easy save.
Forsyth could have seen red early on for a stamp on Philip Zinckernagel and just moments later his superb pass played Lawrence in behind Forest's back-pedalling defence to fire into the bottom corner.
The hosts bossed the first half, Lawrence forcing a smart stop from Brice Samba before a strong penalty shout was waved away when Forest centre-half Joe Worrall, making his first start of the season, handled Forsyth's cross.
The visitors responded well after the break, but struggled to convert plentiful possession into goal attempts, and Wayne Rooney's side carved out enough chances to secure a first win over their fierce rivals in nine attempts before they were pegged back.
Lawrence again tested Samba with a curling shot before limping off an hour into his return from injury and Kamil Jozwiak fired into the side-netting before Stretton's near miss.
Forest rarely tested Roos, but moments after turning Lewis Grabban's flick past the post, the Dutch keeper was culpable for allowing Johnson's leveller through.
The point took Forest off the bottom and above Sheffield United before the 3pm kick-offs, while Derby's third home draw of the season lifted them to 12th.
Derby County manager Wayne Rooney told Sky Sports:
"On reflection it was a fair result. I didn't feel they (Forest) were creating that many clear-cut chances, but they had the momentum in the second half.
"We had to manage it a little better and stay on the ball more because every time we put three or four passes together we got ourselves in dangerous positions, but we didn't do that well enough in the second half."
(On the first-half penalty appeal): "It wasn't a possible handball, it was handball. We had similar issues last season when for whatever reason we don't seem to get penalties.
"When it was so clear one of the four officials has to see it and make a decision."
Nottingham Forest boss Chris Hughton told Sky Sports:
"The squad needs help there's no doubt about that - it's been a difficult pre-season and start for us.
"But I would like to hope the second half performance that gets us back into the game will give us the springboard to push on.
"Probably from where we have been, we are thinking this is not going to be our day again, but I thought when we got our breakthrough it was deserved."
(On speculation): "It's not something I think about. I think every day about working as hard as I can to get results."
Line-ups
Derby
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 21Roos
- 2ByrneBooked at 80mins
- 6Jagielka
- 33Davies
- 3Forsyth
- 8Bird
- 4Shinnie
- 7JózwiakBooked at 39minsSubstituted forBuchananat 81'minutes
- 11MorrisonBooked at 68mins
- 17SibleyBooked at 83mins
- 10LawrenceSubstituted forStrettonat 67'minutes
Substitutes
- 16Stearman
- 26Buchanan
- 31Allsop
- 34Stretton
- 35Watson
- 37McDonald
- 43Williams
Nottm Forest
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 30Samba
- 27Lawrence-Gabriel
- 4Worrall
- 26McKenna
- 13Bong
- 37GarnerBooked at 35mins
- 22YatesSubstituted forGrabbanat 69'minutes
- 11Zinckernagel
- 10CarvalhoSubstituted forMightenat 45'minutes
- 20Johnson
- 33Taylor
Substitutes
- 1Horvath
- 3Figueiredo
- 7Grabban
- 8Colback
- 15Lowe
- 17Mighten
- 18Ribeiro Dias
- Referee:
- Tim Robinson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away4
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Derby County 1, Nottingham Forest 1.
Post update
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Lewis Grabban.
Post update
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Gaëtan Bong.
Post update
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Jordan Lawrence-Gabriel.
Post update
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Joe Worrall.
Post update
Attempt missed. Lee Buchanan (Derby County) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Nathan Byrne with a cross.
Booking
Louie Sibley (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Philip Zinckernagel (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Louie Sibley (Derby County).
Goal!
Goal! Derby County 1, Nottingham Forest 1. Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Gaëtan Bong with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Derby County. Lee Buchanan replaces Kamil Józwiak.
Booking
Nathan Byrne (Derby County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Alex Mighten (Nottingham Forest) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Nathan Byrne (Derby County).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joe Worrall (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Philip Zinckernagel with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Nottingham Forest. Conceded by Kelle Roos.
Post update
Attempt saved. Lewis Grabban (Nottingham Forest) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Alex Mighten with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Derby County. Conceded by Scott McKenna.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jack Stretton (Derby County) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Louie Sibley.
