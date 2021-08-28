Championship
DerbyDerby County12:30Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
Venue: Pride Park Stadium, England

Derby County v Nottingham Forest

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Derby

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 21Roos
  • 2Byrne
  • 6Jagielka
  • 33Davies
  • 3Forsyth
  • 8Bird
  • 4Shinnie
  • 7Józwiak
  • 11Morrison
  • 17Sibley
  • 10Lawrence

Substitutes

  • 16Stearman
  • 26Buchanan
  • 31Allsop
  • 34Stretton
  • 35Watson
  • 37McDonald
  • 43Williams

Nottm Forest

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 30Samba
  • 27Lawrence-Gabriel
  • 4Worrall
  • 26McKenna
  • 13Bong
  • 22Yates
  • 37Garner
  • 11Zinckernagel
  • 10Carvalho
  • 20Johnson
  • 33Taylor

Substitutes

  • 1Horvath
  • 3Figueiredo
  • 7Grabban
  • 8Colback
  • 15Lowe
  • 17Mighten
  • 18Ribeiro Dias
Referee:
Tim Robinson

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham4310103710
2West Brom4310115610
3Stoke431073410
4Coventry43015329
5QPR42209548
6Cardiff42208448
7Bournemouth42208538
8Birmingham42116247
9Blackburn42116517
10Huddersfield421157-27
11Luton420268-26
12Middlesbrough41215505
13Barnsley41214405
14Derby41213305
15Bristol City411256-14
16Swansea411235-24
17Peterborough411247-34
18Reading410379-23
19Hull410347-33
20Preston410337-43
21Millwall402247-32
22Blackpool402236-32
23Sheff Utd401317-61
24Nottm Forest400437-40
View full Championship table

