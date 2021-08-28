Championship
HullHull City15:00BournemouthAFC Bournemouth
Venue: The MKM Stadium

Hull City v Bournemouth

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Fulham4310103710
2West Brom4310115610
3Stoke431073410
4Coventry43015329
5QPR42209548
6Cardiff42208448
7Bournemouth42208538
8Birmingham42116247
9Blackburn42116517
10Huddersfield421157-27
11Luton420268-26
12Middlesbrough41215505
13Barnsley41214405
14Derby41213305
15Bristol City411256-14
16Swansea411235-24
17Peterborough411247-34
18Reading410379-23
19Hull410347-33
20Preston410337-43
21Millwall402247-32
22Blackpool402236-32
23Sheff Utd401317-61
24Nottm Forest400437-40
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport