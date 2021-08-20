Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Rodrigo Muniz has scored three goals in nine league outings for Flamengo this season

Championship club Fulham have signed striker Rodrigo Muniz from Brazilian Serie A side Flamengo for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old Brazilian has agreed a five-year contract, and the Whites have the option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

Muniz becomes the west London club's third signing of the summer.

"He's an exciting young player with great potential," vice chairman Tony Khan told the club website. external-link

"There was strong competition against other clubs that were interested in signing him in this window, so I'm delighted that he's joining us now as we continue working to earn promotion this season."

Fulham, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, are unbeaten in three league games at the start of the 2021-22 campaign under new boss Marco Silva.

