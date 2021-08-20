Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Cecilia Ran Runarsdottir has won three senior caps for Iceland

Everton have signed Iceland goalkeeper Cecilia Ran Runarsdottir on a three-year deal from Swedish side KIF Orebro.

The 18-year-old will join Everton in January while she remains with Orebro on loan for the rest of the year.

"Everton is a big club and you can see with the players they are signing that they are building big," she said. external-link

"Obviously, I'm very young but I have a lot of experience playing senior football which helps."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.