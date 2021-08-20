Cecilia Ran Runarsdottir: Everton sign Iceland goalkeeper on three-year deal

Cecilia Ran Runarsdottir has won three senior caps for Iceland
Everton have signed Iceland goalkeeper Cecilia Ran Runarsdottir on a three-year deal from Swedish side KIF Orebro.

The 18-year-old will join Everton in January while she remains with Orebro on loan for the rest of the year.

"Everton is a big club and you can see with the players they are signing that they are building big," she said.external-link

"Obviously, I'm very young but I have a lot of experience playing senior football which helps."

