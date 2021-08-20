Last updated on .From the section Rochdale

Jeriel Dorsett's solitary senior appearance for Reading last season came in their 1-0 FA Cup defeat by Luton Town in January

Rochdale have signed defender Jeriel Dorsett on a season-long loan deal from Championship side Reading.

The 19-year-old came through the Royals' academy and has so far made two senior appearances for the club.

"He'll add really good balance to our defensive structure," Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale told their website. external-link

"He's quick, athletic and strong, and can play a couple of positions, so he will be a really good addition to our squad."

