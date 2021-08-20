Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Faysal Bettache made eight senior appearances for QPR last season

Oldham Athletic have signed midfielder Faysal Bettache on a season-long loan deal from Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

The 21-year-old has made 13 senior Rs appearances, including against Leyton Orient in this season's Carabao Cup.

"Faysal will be great for us, he's very highly-regarded and several clubs were interested," boss Keith Curle said. external-link

"He's direct and possesses impressive vision as well as having a great attitude which is vital."

