Faysal Bettache: Oldham Athletic sign midfielder on season-long loan from QPR
Last updated on .From the section Oldham
Oldham Athletic have signed midfielder Faysal Bettache on a season-long loan deal from Championship side Queens Park Rangers.
The 21-year-old has made 13 senior Rs appearances, including against Leyton Orient in this season's Carabao Cup.
"Faysal will be great for us, he's very highly-regarded and several clubs were interested," boss Keith Curle said.
"He's direct and possesses impressive vision as well as having a great attitude which is vital."
