Wayne Hatswell will take charge of Newport at Tranmere if manager Michael Flynn tests positive for Covid-19

League Two: Tranmere Rovers v Newport County Venue: Prenton Park Date: Saturday, 21 August Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: BBC Radio Wales FM & DAB in the Newport area, plus live text and score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Newport County manager Michael Flynn is awaiting the result of a Covid-19 test ahead of Saturday's League Two encounter at Tranmere Rovers.

Newport assistant Wayne Hatswell is standing by to take charge at Prenton Park depending on the results of Flynn's PCR test.

Hatswell assumed Newport media duties on Friday afternoon in Flynn's absence.

"It will not be any different. I want the best for the team if he is not there," said Hatswell.

"That is why he trusts me to do it. I will give it my best as I always do. So it's in good hands."

Newport hope experienced defenders Matty Dolan and Mickey Demetriou will be fit to return after injury. Late decisions will be made on them as Newport look to bounce back from last Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Mansfield.

After Tranmere, Newport will play their first home game of the season against Premier League outfit Southampton on the newly laid pitch at Rodney Parade, on Wednesday, before a trip to highly fancied Salford.

Hatswell said given Newport's experience of playing top flight sides in cup competitions, the players had not focused any attention on the Southampton game. But he admitted it was an important few days for the club.

"We have played half the Premier League now, they have just got used to it! They just carry on as normal," he said.

"Tranmere is a massively important game for us, but we know it is a big week as well. But you can only deal with the next game.

"We know we have a tough game on Saturday, we want to put that defeat behind us and get a positive display and hopefully a positive result."