Christian Pulisic scored in Chelsea's 3-0 win against Crystal Palace last weekend

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic has tested positive for coronavirus and will miss Sunday's Premier League game at Arsenal.

The United States international had not been training this week and Blues boss Thomas Tuchel confirmed that the midfielder was self isolating.

"He is not training or available for the game," said Tuchel.

Pulisic wrote on Instagram external-link that he is fully vaccinated and had "no symptoms so far".

Meanwhile, Hakim Ziyech and N'Golo Kante are both back in training and could feature in the north London derby.

"Hakim and N'Golo were both in training today, and did everything to be in training today and had absolutely no problems," Tuchel added.

"But they need another more physical, intense training session with the team.

"We can decide after that, but right now it seems very positive that both can be in the squad for Sunday."