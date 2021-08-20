Partick Thistle make Hearts swap offer after SPFL flag mix-up

Top of the Championship table after two games, Partick Thistle have already received the title-winning flag.

Unfortunately for the Firhill club, it is from last season and it belongs to Hearts.

The Jags are now offering a swap with the Edinburgh side after revealing the postal blunder from the Scottish Professional Football League.

"Hoping to trade it for a red and yellow version," they said in a tweet to the Tynecastle outfit.

Hearts were quick to respond - sharing the post along with a Spiderman meme, but do not appear to have Thistle's League 1 flag.

The jovial dig at the league body comes after bad blood between the parties.

When lifting the League 1 trophy in May, Thistle made it clear that no SPFL or Scottish FA personnel were welcome at the party.

Thistle were relegated to the third tier when the 2019-20 campaign was curtailed because of Covid-19, while Hearts suffered a similar drop to the Championship.

The clubs were unsuccessful in overturning the rulings through the courts but both went on to win automatic promotion as champions.

