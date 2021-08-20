Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Fabinho made 30 Premier League appearances for Liverpool last season

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho "is here and is doing what he is able to do" following the death of his father, says manager Jurgen Klopp.

The 27-year-old Brazil international's father passed away earlier this week.

"We all feel for him, we all feel with him and we give him and his family our condolences," said Klopp.

"We try to give him all the warmth, all the love we have in this moment and that's it, the rest is private," the Liverpool boss added.

Liverpool will welcome a full crowd to Anfield for the first time since March 2020 when they host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday (12:30 BST).

Midfielders Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara could return for the Reds after missing the opening 3-0 win over Norwich City.

The pair - who returned late because of their participation at Euro 2020 - featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Aston Villa during the week.

Klopp said they are "much closer" - and also confirmed contract talks with captain Henderson remain ongoing.

It was upcoming opponents Burnley who ended Liverpool's 68-game unbeaten home run in the league in January.

"We will try everything to have our first home game in front of our crowd for the first time in 520-something days I think and we want to enjoy that," Klopp said.

"Football is only possible to enjoy when you play in a positive way, when you just go for it. There are no guarantees out there, not at all, especially not against Burnley because they can make your life really uncomfortable.

"They have a clear way of playing, so that's what we prepare for - not any kind of revenge or whatever."