Glentoran said on Wednesday that the Oval would not be at full capacity for their Irish Premiership match with Linfield on 31 August

The Northern Ireland Football League has said spectator numbers for this season will be determined by each club's "individual risk assessment".

On Wednesday evening, NIFL CEO Gerard Lawlor called for "urgent clarity" from the NI Executive on the return of fans to Irish Premiership matches.

Lawlor added that leaving such decisions in the hands of clubs would be "a little bit crazy"

However NIFL said on Friday that it had obtained "further clarification".

"It is clear that social distancing is no longer a legal requirement for outdoor venues," said a NIFL statement.

"This means the total number permitted to attend matches will be determined by each club's individual risk assessment."

Clubs can consider 'mitigants'

The NIFL statement said that clubs could consider a number of "mitigants" when creating their risk assessments ahead of the campaign which starts in a week's time.

These include the following:

spreading supporters out if ground is not at full capacity

setting aside designated socially distanced areas

encouraging face coverings while moving around the stadium

promote good hand sanitisation

encourage spectators to support the government vaccination programme

suggest spectators may wish to take a Covid test before arrival

"Clubs will be actively engaging with their local authorities and while the above mitigants would all be seen as examples of how to minimise the risk of spread, none are currently mandatory," continued the NIFL statement.

"As we found last season the Covid situation is fluid with regulations subject to change but we hope this offers clarity to supporters of the Irish League as we look forward to supporters returning in greater numbers."

Lawlor was appointed NIFL's first ever chief executive officer in July

NIFL statement unlikely to clear up confusion

However, Friday's NIFL statement is unlikely to clear up all the confusion.

Speaking at the launch of the Premiership on Wednesday, Lawlor said his "understanding" was that the Executive had "left it up to" clubs and local councils to decide on fans numbers and this still is still case judging by the NIFL statement.

"For example, Cliftonville can do a risk assessment to allow 1,500 or 2,000 people into Solitude next Saturday. Is that really fair on Cliftonville to allow them to make that decision without any help or support? Or Dungannon, or Linfield or Coleraine or whoever the club may be," said Lawlor at the Premiership launch.

The 2021-22 Irish Premiership season gets underway on Friday, 27 August, and while the majority of the previous campaign was played out in empty stadiums, there had been renewed hope over fans' return after 13,000 supporters were allowed to attend the Uefa Super Cup match between Chelsea and Villarreal at Belfast's Windsor Park earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Glentoran issued a supporter update for their Big Two derby game with Linfield on 31 August in which the east Belfast club said the Oval "will not be at full capacity" for the ticket-only game.

Glentoran also asked for fans to adhere to a number of requirements, including having proof of having received two Covid-19 vaccinations or proof of a negative lateral flow or PCR test within the previous 48 hours.

The Glens have also asked supporters to wear facemasks "at all times on stairwells and in queues and worn until the spectator is seated or has reached their viewing location on the terrace", while social distancing of one metre must be observed "at all times when moving around in all areas of the stadium".

This prompted an angry response from Irish League fans on social media, but Lawlor said clubs had been left "totally exposed" by a lack of clear guidance from the authorities.