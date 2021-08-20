Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Jake Scrimshaw scored two goals apiece in stints at Walsall and Newport

Championship side AFC Bournemouth have loaned striker Jake Scrimshaw to Scunthorpe United until the completion of the League Two season.

The 20-year-old is yet to make his debut for his parent club but has played senior football at fourth-tier level with Walsall and Newport County.

He scored four goals in 32 games across the two stints last season.

"He's a centre forward who wants to play on the shoulder and run in behind," Iron boss Neil Cox said.

"[And he] wants to be in the penalty box to score goals. We'll be patient with him and encourage him but I'm sure he'll be an excellent signing for us."

