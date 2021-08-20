Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Toyosi Olusanya has signed a contract with Middlesbrough until 2023

Middlesbrough have signed former AFC Wimbledon striker Toyosi Olusanya on a two-year contract.

The 23-year-old was preparing for the new season at National League South side Billericay Town before the move.

Olusanya's scored on his one senior appearance for the Dons in league football, and previously been on trial at a number of clubs including Chelsea.

"I wanted to give him an opportunity," boss Neil Warnock said. "I watched him play and I just had a hunch."

Warnock has already brought in Isaiah Jones from Tooting & Mitcham since taking over at Boro and was happy to go back to non-league - where he himself came from as a professional - to acquire new talent.

"He knows Isaiah [Jones] too which is a plus," the 72-year-old continued.

"I hope he enjoys himself here, it's a big ask but I hope he can excite everyone here like he excites me. He's got a great attitude."

