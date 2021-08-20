Last updated on .From the section Everton

Andy Lonergan did not make a senior appearance for Liverpool during his one-season stay at the club in 2019-20

Everton have completed the signing of veteran goalkeeper Andy Lonergan on a deal until the end of the season.

The 37-year-old played for the Toffees rivals Liverpool in 2019-20 and last season had spells at Stoke and West Brom.

Lonergan has been signed as an experienced back up option.

"We have an injury to [Harry] Tyrer, the young keeper, and then we signed Andy Lonergan as a back-up," Everton boss Rafael Benitez said.

"He is a player that can give us some experience, because we needed to sort out this problem just in case.

"So we have a new signing - but it is a player that maybe nobody was expecting."

'Rodriguez is in my plans'

James Rodriguez last played for Everton in the friendly against Manchester United on 7 August

Meanwhile, Benitez says midfielder James Rodriguez remains in his plans despite the 30-year-old's future at the club being uncertain following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti.

Rodriguez, who was signed by Ancelotti last summer, is reported to have said he felt like Sergio Aguero moving to Barcelona and then watching Lionel Messi leave.

Rodriguez missed Saturday's win against Southampton as he was isolating because of coronavirus issues, and Benitez said of the Colombia international: "Until the 31 August, yes he's in my plans."

Forward Moise Kean has also been linked with a move away from Everton before the transfer window closes on 31 August, and Benitez added: "Until the end of August, until the last day, the last minute, [there will be] a lot of speculation.

"We have to keep working with the players that are here and available, and that is it, the only thing that I can say."