Accrington

Sam Sherring helped Torquay to the National League promotion final where they lost to Hartlepool

AFC Bournemouth have loaned defender Sam Sherring to League One side Accrington Stanley for the season.

The 21-year-old joins Stanley having been at the Championship club since the age of seven, but is yet to make a senior appearance for the Cherries.

Sherring has had first-team experience on loan to Weymouth in 2018-19, and helped Torquay to the National League promotion final last season.

"He's well-versed in men's football," boss John Coleman said. external-link

"He gives us more strength in depth. He trained with us yesterday and he'll hopefully go into the squad for Saturday, but we still want to bring in one or two more additions."

