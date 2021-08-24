Last updated on .From the section Rangers

The bids of both Rangers and St Johnstone to claim European group-stage football will be shown live on BBC Scotland on Thursday.

Rangers hold a 1-0 lead going into the second leg of their Europa League play-off against Armenia's Alashkert in Yerevan (16:00 BST).

And St Johnstone host LASK Linz in Perth (19:00) having drawn the first leg of their Europa Conference League play-off tie in Austria last week.

Live coverage begins on the BBC Scotland channel at 15:45 and you can also listen to commentary from the game in Armenia on Sportsound and follow the matches on the BBC Sport website and app.

Celtic are also in Europa League action, as they take a 2-0 lead to face AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands, while Aberdeen welcome Azerbaijan's Qarabag in the Conference League, trailing 1-0 from the first leg.

Commentary of both those games will be live on Sportsound and on the website.

Should either Rangers or Celtic falter, they will drop into the groups of the Conference League, but St Johnstone and Aberdeen would be out of continental competition should they fail to triumph.