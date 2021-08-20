Cardiff City have won one and drawn two of the opening three Championship matches this season

Manager Mick McCarthy says he can't and won't force Cardiff City's players to have the Covid-19 vaccination, despite the club suffering a number of cases over the summer.

Wales striker Kieffer Moore has yet to start a Championship match this season after having his pre-season disrupted following a positive test.

Rubin Colwill and Leandro Bacuna have also had the virus.

"Firstly, you can't make anybody take a jab," said McCarthy.

"You can urge them to do it bearing in mind that if they do get it and they have to isolate then they'll miss games, they'll be out of the team, it'll cost them money it terms of appearance money, maybe not playing and it also affects their teammates as well, it affects everybody, everything about the club.

"I'd like to think that everybody would want to have to have it but not everybody does.

"I've had it, I couldn't wait to get it, I didn't want to be laid up with Covid.

"My mate had it and he was very, very ill but the younger guys, the younger people, it doesn't seem to affect them that much."

McCarthy was talking ahead of Saturday's home game against Millwall.

The UK Government are considering plans for all attendees at sports events of more than 20,000 people from the end of September to show proof of having received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, a requirement which could also include staff and players of the clubs involved.

But McCarthy is adamant he will not force anyone to have a jab who doesn't want to.

"It's their choice, you can't make them have it," he added.

Wales striker Kieffer Moore joined Cardiff City from Wigan in August 2020

"You can urge them to do it because of all those reasons because it will affect them, it would affect the team, it would affect the club but it's up to them to take the injection.

"Some have said yes and some have said no, it's their choice and so it should be with everybody's health."

Russell Martin, head coach of Cardiff's south Wales Championship rivals Swansea, also believes any vaccination should be a personal choice for players.

"I am never going to put any pressure on anyone to go either way," he said.

"I wouldn't do it any other area of their life so I can't do it on this one either. I don't think there's a right or a wrong way of looking at it so every player will decide what they are willing to do and we will support them in that.

"If they want to great, if they don't, no problem. There's quite a few who have already had it. There's a few who have their own opinion on not getting it.

"It's their personal choice. I can't tell them what political party to choose and I definitely can't tell them what to put in their body."