Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Arsenal conceded goals in either half as they lost their Premier League opener at Brentford

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said he was surprised the Gunners' Premier League opener with Brentford went ahead after a number of coronavirus cases at the club.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette and Alex Runarsson all missed the 2-0 loss after testing positive.

Willian is also recovering after returning a positive Covid-19 result.

Asked if he felt last Friday's game should have been postponed, Arteta said: "Yes."

He added: "I was surprised but the regulations or the regulators decided the best thing to do was play the game."

Arteta handed debuts to summer signings Ben White and Albert Sambi Lokonga against the Bees, while forward Folarin Balogun made his first Premier League start for Arsenal.

However, the Gunners put in a disappointing performance as Brentford celebrated their return to the top tier after a 74-year absence with a memorable win.

"We had an incredible 48 hours before the match which created a big uncertainty," Arteta added.

"It was probably an unprecedented Arsenal line-up."

Arteta said Aubameyang was back in training after recovering from coronavirus but Lacazette was yet return as Arsenal prepare for Sunday's Premier League game against Chelsea.

Arteta added that most of his players have had both Covid-19 vaccinations and that the club was working on trying to get all playing staff vaccinated.

"Most of them are double vaccinated or had one vaccine," he said.

"We are trying to encourage them to get vaccinated and protect themselves and their families. It's a really personal matter, we are trying to guide them and explain the reasons why it is better to do but at the end it's a personal decision."