Arsenal have completed the permanent signing of midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid for a fee in the region of £30m.

The 22-year-old Norway international spent the second half of last season on loan at the Emirates.

Odegaard made 20 appearances for the Gunners and scored two goals in all competitions.

He joins Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares as Arsenal's signings this summer.

Odegaard will not be available for Sunday's Premier League match with Chelsea as he waits for visa clearance.

The Norwegian joined Real Madrid from Stromsgodset in 2015 but only made eight league appearances for the Spanish side. He also spent time on loan at Heerenveen, Vitesse and Real Sociedad.

Arteta had made it clear at the end of last season that he wanted Odegaard to return to the Emirates on a permanent basis, and has since spoken about wanting to add more new signings to his squad before the transfer window closes on 31 August.