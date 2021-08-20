You've heard of an armchair fan, but what about an armchair manager?

That's the role St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin, confined to his house by a positive Covid-19 test, will take on Saturday as he attempts to unseat in-form Celtic.

The Irishman will be nipping his coaches' ears over the phone, while other plotlines on this Premiership weekend include Rangers at winless Ross County and Hearts and Aberdeen putting their 100% starts on the line.

Can 'managerless' St Mirren shock Celtic again?

After a shaky start, Ange Postecoglou is feeling right at home as Celtic manager. A run of fixtures at Celtic Park has proved the launchpad for the Australian's exhilarating brand of football and the sequence wraps up against St Mirren. It marks Celtic's fifth successive home game in all competitions as they target a sixth win on the bounce.

In the previous four home outings Celtic have scored 14 and conceded just two while keeping three clean sheets.

St Mirren's visit signals the start of a colossal week for Postecoglou, with Celtic away to AZ Alkmaar in their Europa League play-off second leg on Thursday, before the Old Firm derby at Ibrox next Sunday.

Another rousing victory would be the ideal send-off and Kyogo Furuhashi aims to continue lighting up Scottish football. The Japan forward has six goals in his five Celtic starts, most notably a hat-trick on his home league debut. Including his final appearances for Vissel Kobe, Furuhashi has netted nine in his last five league starts. Hero status has already been bestowed by Celtic fans.

St Mirren are now 'managerless' as they seek their first win of the new Premiership campaign, having taken one point from a possible six so far.

The self-isolating Goodwin sits this one out but his team have fond memories of their previous trip to Glasgow's east end, a 2-1 triumph in January that saw St Mirren win away to Celtic for the first time in 31 years.

A repeat, this time via remote control, would be the perfect tonic for Goodwin amid a run of just two league wins in 15.

United aim to punish distracted Saints

St Johnstone will have one eye on their return leg against LASK after earning a draw in Austria

A Tayside derby would normally be a massive deal for St Johnstone. Not so much this weekend.

One of the biggest games in the club's history - certainly the most lucrative - looms on Thursday with the Europa Conference League play-off second leg against LASK in Perth. Complete the job against the Austrians, with the tie in the balance at 1-1, and St Johnstone will play group-stage football for the first time.

Will Callum Davidson make wholesale changes to keep his key men fresh? Centre-back Jamie McCart, for instance, has played every minute of St Johnstone's six games this term.

Up top, Steve May is likely to come in to face a team he thrives on tormenting, having scored four in his last five league starts against United.

However, the sides couldn't be separated last season with all three meetings ending in stalemate.

Thomas Courts' men head to Perth in upbeat mood after halting Rangers' 40-game unbeaten domestic run at Tannadice.

Having then squeaked past Ayr United in the League Cup on penalties, United now focus on improving a miserable away record that has seen them win just two of their last 18 Premiership road trips, failing to score in the last three.

Rangers seek Kent revival in Highlands

Ryan Kent has his manager's backing as he attempts to return to form for Rangers

It isn't just Ryan Kent's Rangers jersey external-link that has looked off kilter recently. The winger was a driving force in his team's title success last term, delivering 10 goals and nine assists in 37 Premiership outings.

Like his team, though, Kent has struggled to hit those heights early in the new campaign. A year on from being subject of a £10m bid from Leeds United, Kent was substituted at half-time of Thursday's 1-0 Europa League play-off win over Alashkert.

Manager Steven Gerrard is bemused by the dip - "that's a question you need to ask Ryan when he faces the media" - but hopes "one bit of brilliance or one big performance" will spark the 24-year-old back to form.

Will Kent be taken out of the firing line, or turn the corner in Dingwall as Rangers attempt to bounce back from their shock loss to Dundee United?

Hosts Ross County could certainly do with a first victory for new boss Malky Mackay. Should County slip up, it will be the first time since 2014 they have begun a top-flight campaign with no wins from three games.

The omens aren't great for their prospects though, with Rangers having won nine successive meetings and County failing to score in the last six.

Top of the table showdown at Tynecastle

The season is still in its infancy yet Aberdeen are already putting their fans through the emotional wringer with Jekyll and Hyde performances. Flawless so far in the Premiership, a bit flaky elsewhere.

Stephen Glass' side visit Tynecastle on Sunday after back-to-back defeats, with a League Cup exit at Stark's Park followed by a Europa League loss to Qarabag.

Thanks to a Baku pitch so rutted it would have cows turning their nose up at it, defensive stalwart Andrew Considine is injured for a game against Hearts that won't exactly be a gentle warm-up for the second leg.

Aberdeen last won their opening three league games in 2017 - which, incidentally, is the same year they last took full points from Tynecastle.

So, something's got to give, especially as Hearts and Aberdeen are two of the three sides - Hibs are the other - with full points so far.

Robbie Neilson's men have seamlessly adapted to life back in the Premiership and striker Liam Boyce is leading the way with more than just goals.

The Northern Ireland international scored and assisted in the 2-1 win over St Mirren last time out and has been directly involved in eight goals in his last six league Hearts appearances (four goals, four assists).