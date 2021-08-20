Last updated on .From the section Hamilton

Stuart Taylor, right, previously assisted Billy Reid at Hamilton

Stuart Taylor says Hamilton Academical is a "good fit" for his methods after being named the club's new head coach.

The former midfielder and assistant returns to succeed Brian Rice, with Hamilton relegated last season after seven years in the top flight.

Taylor, 46, joins after a short stint with Ross County, having also coached in Qatar and with clubs including Wolves, Stoke City and Ipswich Town.

"I am delighted to be back at this great club," he said.

"I have had many fantastic memories during my first time here and to now have the privilege to sit here as head coach is a real honour.

"I am a coach who loves working with players and improving them. This club is well known throughout Britain for doing that and I feel coming here as a coach is a good fit.

"I thank the board for showing faith in me."

Taylor was part of the Hamilton squad that won promotion from the Championship in 2008 and he also served as assistant to Billy Reid for four years from 2007.

A spell as assistant with Al-Khor Sports Club in Qatar followed before 16 months in charge of League of Ireland side Limerick Town.

Taylor then served on Paul Lambert's coaching staff at Aston Villa, Wolves, Stoke and Ipswich.

He will work with Hamilton's current backroom team of Guillaume Beuzelin, George Cairns, and Brian Potter, with the club having taken one point from their opening two Championship games before Rice's departure.

Chairman Allan Maitland said: "We are delighted to have a coach of Stuart's quality. He understands what our club is all about and comes with a great amount of experience."