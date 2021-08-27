Burton Albion 1-1 Cheltenham Town

Match ends, Burton Albion 1, Cheltenham Town 1.
Callum Wright's third goal in as many League One games was not enough to secure an away win for Cheltenham as Lucas Akins earned Burton a hard-earned 1-1 draw.
The on-loan Leicester midfielder fired in from 25 yards midway through the first half after a long ball unsettled the Burton defence and the ball fell kindly for him.
Albion enjoyed the lion's share of possession and early chances although Cheltenham goalkeeper Scott Flinders was rarely troubled. He was, however, called into action to make a smart save from a Joe Powell free-kick that the Burton midfielder had won for himself.
Burton's persistence was rewarded midway through the second half when Akins arrived at the back post to head home a teasing Jonny Smith cross.
Wright fizzed a 25-yard effort inches over the crossbar and Ryan Leak went close to winning it for Burton with an angled drive that Flinders had to tip over his crossbar, but there was to be no winner for either side.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Burton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Garratt
- 2BrayfordBooked at 90mins
- 16Shaughnessy
- 26Leak
- 37HamerBooked at 82mins
- 38MancienneSubstituted forMorrisat 9'minutesSubstituted forRoweat 87'minutes
- 3Borthwick-Jackson
- 10Akins
- 8Powell
- 11Smith
- 14PatrickSubstituted forAmadi Hollowayat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Morris
- 17Rowe
- 18Blake-Tracy
- 19Amadi Holloway
- 22Balcombe
- 30Radcliffe
- 33Williams
Cheltenham
Formation 3-5-2
- 20Flinders
- 2Long
- 15Boyle
- 6Freestone
- 17Blair
- 16WrightSubstituted forThomasat 83'minutes
- 11Chapman
- 8Sercombe
- 3Hussey
- 10MaySubstituted forPerryat 71'minutes
- 14WilliamsSubstituted forLloydat 60'minutesBooked at 64mins
Substitutes
- 1Evans
- 5Raglan
- 7Thomas
- 18Perry
- 19Lloyd
- 23Bonds
- 24Horton
- Referee:
- Scott Oldham
- Attendance:
- 2,909
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Burton Albion 1, Cheltenham Town 1.
Post update
John Brayford (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by George Lloyd (Cheltenham Town).
Booking
John Brayford (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by John Brayford (Burton Albion).
Post update
Taylor Perry (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aaron Amadi Holloway (Burton Albion).
Post update
William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Lucas Akins (Burton Albion).
Post update
Sean Long (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Burton Albion. Conceded by Scott Flinders.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ryan Leak (Burton Albion) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Burton Albion. Danny Rowe replaces Bryn Morris.
Post update
Conor Shaughnessy (Burton Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by George Lloyd (Cheltenham Town).
Post update
Hand ball by Taylor Perry (Cheltenham Town).
Post update
Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Joe Powell.
Substitution
Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Conor Thomas replaces Callum Wright.
Booking
Thomas Hamer (Burton Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Comments
