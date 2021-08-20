Glasgow City face "a massive step up" against BIIK Kazygurt on Saturday as they look to book a place in the Women's Champions League, says interim head coach Grant Scott.

The Scottish champions eased by Birkirkara 3-0 to set-up a final qualifying match with the Kazakhs.

Scott says City want revenge after BIIK painfully knocked them out of the Champions League four years ago.

"Some of the players are still here," Scott told BBC Scotland.

"The players feel like we're due these guys one. Having that heart and desire doesn't get you over the line, but we'll certainly use it as some kind of motivation."

In that 2017 last-32 tie, City won the second-leg 4-1 at home but exited on away goals.

"They don't have the same side, but what they have is very strong and athletic players," Scott continued.

"It's a massive step up in challenge for us. With the greatest of respect, we weren't really challenged defensively at all in the match against Birkirkara. We'll certainly get that test on Saturday."

City have twice reached the quarter-finals of the Champions League, and Scott says it's important for the club to continue to mix it with the top sides in Europe.

"We'd love to go as deep into the tournament as we can," he said. "You get these opportunities in the biggest competition and it's where, if you're any sort of player or coach, you want to be.

"It maintains this club's reputation if we continue to do well in the competition. It's hugely important for all of us."

Scott was appointed in July on an interim basis to replace Scott Booth after the former Aberdeen striker departed to take charge of Birmingham City.

Glasgow City said a permanent replacement would be appointed "later in the year" and Scott has not yet been given an indication as to whether he could be given the job long-term.

"Right now I don't think so, I don't know," he said.

"I've just got to focus on the job. I'm here for as long as I'm here, I'd love to be here as long as possible. I'll be doing everything in my power to make sure we do well and you just never know."