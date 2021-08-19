Last updated on .From the section Chelsea

Emerson Palmieri has 19 caps for Italy

Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri has joined Ligue 1 side Lyon on loan until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old, who won Euro 2020 with Italy this summer, joined Chelsea from Roma in January 2018.

He has since made 71 appearances for the Blues, helping them win the Champions League, Europa League and Super Cup.

Lyon are 17th in the French top flight, having picked up just one point from their opening two league games.