Rangers have signed midfielder Juninho Bacuna from Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old, born in Netherlands but with 10 caps for Curacao, has been with the English Championship club since signing from Groningen in 2018.

Bacuna played 44 times, scoring four goals, last season, after which the Terriers exercised their option to extend his contract by a year.

But he has not featured yet in their opening four games this term.

In all, Bacuna made 83 starts and 24 substitute appearances, scoring 12 times, for Huddersfield.

