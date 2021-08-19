Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Ward-Prowse joined Southampton was he was eight years old

Southampton captain James-Ward Prowse has committed his long-term future to the club by signing a new five-year deal.

The 26-year-old midfielder came through the youth system at St Mary's and made his first-team debut at the age of 16.

He has made 323 appearances for Southampton and scored 33 goals.

"I'm over the moon," said Ward-Prowse. "I think I'm probably the happiest man in the world right now."

Ward-Prowse received his first England call-up in March 2017 and was part of Gareth Southgate's 33-man provisional squad for this summer's Euro 2020 tournament, although did not make the final squad.

The decision to stay at Southampton - despite interest from other Premier League clubs - was a "big step forward".

He added: "To commit my future again to this football club is something I'm incredibly proud of and a new chapter begins now for me.

"It's probably the first time in my career that I've had that link away and that talk. But I think I was very keen to sit down and talk to the club and it's worked both ways.

"They've sat down and told me their admiration for me and the way they want me to lead the team - and this club has done so much for me, I can't put into the words the opportunities and chances that they've given me and I'm incredibly grateful for the club for doing that.

"I'm not finished yet here, I still have a lot left to give to this football club and I want to be there leading this team and ensuring I can give everything back and repay that faith the club have shown in me since I was eight years old."

Southampton host Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday (14:00 BST).