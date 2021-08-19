Ben Mee: Fans booing players taking the knee before Burnley-Brighton game 'disappointing'
Burnley
Burnley captain Ben Mee says it was "disappointing" fans booed players taking the knee before his side's 2-1 defeat by Brighton on Saturday.
"Strong, audible and very visceral booing" could be heard as players made the gesture but it was drowned out by applauding supporters.
Players from all 20 Premier League clubs have said they will continue to take the knee this season.
"[It was] disappointing to hear the booing," said defender Mee.
"I don't know how many times we need to reiterate as players the reasons why we're continuing to take the knee.
"It gets to the point where if you're booing, it doesn't look good on those individuals.
"Support us in what we're trying to achieve as a group of players and a football community."
There was no notable booing at any of the other six venues to host a Premier League game on Saturday.
Premier League players are continuing to take the knee as a symbol of their "unity against all forms of racism" - a decision the Premier League "wholeheartedly" supports.
Players began taking the knee in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement once the Premier League restarted in June 2020 following the coronavirus pandemic.
