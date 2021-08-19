Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Attacking midfielder Khanya Leshabela joined Leicester in 2013

League One club Shrewsbury Town have signed Leicester City midfielder Khanya Leshabela on a season-long loan.

The South Africa youth international, 21, made his Premier League debut for the Foxes as a late substitute in their 5-0 win over Sheffield United in March.

Leshabela played in the Under-20 World Cup in 2019 and has been a regular in Leicester's under-23 side.

"I want a young squad with vibrancy and energy - he's got all of those things," said Shrewsbury boss Steve Cotterill.

"He's been on trial with Luton for a little while and I think they were interested in a permanent deal. Leicester didn't want to do that and, as it's evolved as every transfer does, we were able to step in."

