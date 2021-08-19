Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Daniel Adshead played for Premier League Norwich City in pre-season

League One club Gillingham have signed Norwich City midfielder Daniel Adshead on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old is yet to make his league debut for the Canaries, but has featured twice for the Premier League club in the EFL Trophy.

He spent last season on loan at Dutch second-tier side SC Telstar, making 28 league appearances.

Adshead joined Norwich in the summer of 2019, having scored one goal in 25 outings for Rochdale.

He becomes Gillingham's 11th signing of the summer transfer window.

