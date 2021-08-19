Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Steve Evans has had spells in charge of Boston United, Crawley, Rotherham, Leeds, Mansfield and Peterborough

Gillingham manager Steve Evans has been handed a one-match touchline ban and fined £1,000 for breaching Football Association rules.

The 58-year-old Scot, who has been in charge of the Gills since the summer of 2019, admitted a charge against him.

Evans used abusive and insulting words towards a match official in the 75th minute of the club's first-round EFL Cup tie at Crawley Town on 10 August.

The Gills eventually went on to win the match on penalties after a 2-2 draw.