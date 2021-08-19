Steve Evans: Gillingham boss banned and fined £1,000

Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Gillingham boss Steve Evans on the side lines
Steve Evans has had spells in charge of Boston United, Crawley, Rotherham, Leeds, Mansfield and Peterborough

Gillingham manager Steve Evans has been handed a one-match touchline ban and fined £1,000 for breaching Football Association rules.

The 58-year-old Scot, who has been in charge of the Gills since the summer of 2019, admitted a charge against him.

Evans used abusive and insulting words towards a match official in the 75th minute of the club's first-round EFL Cup tie at Crawley Town on 10 August.

The Gills eventually went on to win the match on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC