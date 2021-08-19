Steve Evans: Gillingham boss banned and fined £1,000
Gillingham manager Steve Evans has been handed a one-match touchline ban and fined £1,000 for breaching Football Association rules.
The 58-year-old Scot, who has been in charge of the Gills since the summer of 2019, admitted a charge against him.
Evans used abusive and insulting words towards a match official in the 75th minute of the club's first-round EFL Cup tie at Crawley Town on 10 August.
The Gills eventually went on to win the match on penalties after a 2-2 draw.