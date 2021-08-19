Last updated on .From the section Football

NXT UK wrestlers Eddie Dennis, Dani Luna, women's champion Meiko Satomura and Sam Gradwell help launch Enfield Town's new kit, along with defender Jeremiah Gyebi

When you think of great sporting partnerships, WWE hall of famer Triple H and Enfield Town FC probably won't come to mind.

But that is about to change.

NXT UK - a showcase for WWE's British-based talent - have partnered with the fan-owned Isthmian League Premier Division club, who are celebrating their 20th anniversary this season.

The tie-up comes following the opening of the wrestling company's performance centre in the Enfield area in 2019.

"Enfield in London has played a big part in the journey of NXT UK," WWE legend Triple H said in a social media post.

"Enfield Town share our passion in putting fans at the centre of everything we do."

Enfield, known as The Towners, will carry the NXT UK logo on their shirts this season as they look to pick themselves up off the canvas after the past two league campaigns were abandoned because of the coronavirus pandemic.

But we're not sure how many tips Enfield boss Andy Leese and his playing squad will be getting from the NXT UK wrestlers.

Pulling off a clothesline in a game at Queen Elizabeth II Stadium or using the corner flag to attack an unassuming opponent would probably result in an early bath.

However, there looks to be more to come from the sponsorship once the new season gets under way on Saturday.

"Be on the lookout for plenty of exciting things to come over the next few months," added Triple H, who now works in global talent strategy and development for WWE.

"For now, there is only one question left to ask. Enfield Town Football Club... are you ready?"

Enfield Town chairman Paul Reed said it was "truly special" to partner with WWE.

One thing remains to be seen though. Will WWE superstars like Roman Reigns, Big E and Bianca Belair get the non-league football bug and start jetting across the pond for matches against Brightlingsea Regent, Corinthian Casuals and Folkestone Invicta?