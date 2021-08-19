Last updated on .From the section Leeds United

Bamford featured in all but one of Leeds' 46 league matches when Marcelo Bielsa's side won the Championship title in 2019-20

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford has signed a new five-year deal, keeping him at Elland Road until 2026.

The 27-year-old has made 111 appearances for the club, scoring 43 goals.

Bamford joined the Whites in 2018 from Middlesbrough in a deal worth up to £10m.

In the club's first campaign back in the top flight for 16 years the forward hit the back of the net 17 times in 38 games.

Bamford's fine performances helped United finish ninth last season, leading to calls for him to be involved in Gareth Southgate's Euro 2020 squad, which he missed out on.

He joins Elland Road team-mates Stuart Dallas and Illan Meslier in pledging his future to the club this summer.

Meanwhile, manager Marcelo Bielsa has said Leeds signing more new players before the transfer window is "not probable".

Speaking before Saturday's game against Everton, the Argentine said he was content with his squad.

Junior Firpo from Barcelona for £13.5m and goalkeeper Kristoffer Klaesson from Valerenga are Leeds' latest recruits.

But a 5-1 opening-day defeat by Manchester United at Old Trafford triggered fans' talk of further strengthening at the club which finished ninth in the Premier League.

"It's not probable that any more signings will be made," Bielsa said during a news conference. "I'm comfortable with the players I can count on at the moment. It's the same group as last year with the substitution of Firpo in for Alioski."

North Macedonia defender Ezgjan Alioski's contract expired last month and he moved to Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli on a free transfer, prompting the acquisition of 24-year-old Dominican Republic defender Firpo.

Leeds have also made Jack Harrison a permanent signing following his extended loan.

"Young players on the fringes have another year of experience," Bielsa said. "Of course, we have the option to bring another player in, as long as that player is able to challenge the player we already have in that position.

"The situation is to find players who can overcome the players we already have and at a low price. But a low price also means a 'high price'."