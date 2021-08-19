Glentoran have said the Oval will not be at full capacity for their Irish Premiership match with Linfield on 31 August

Northern Ireland Football League CEO Gerard Lawlor has called for "urgent clarity" from the Executive on the return of supporters to Irish Premiership matches this season.

Lawlor says his "understanding" is that the Executive has "left it up to" clubs and local councils to determine how many fans can be safely allowed into grounds through risk assessments.

However, Lawlor says that leaving such decisions in the hands of clubs is "a little bit crazy" and has asked for clear guidance and support.

The 2021-22 Irish Premiership season gets underway on Friday, 27 August, and while the majority of the previous campaign was played out in empty stadiums, there had been renewed hope over fans' return after 13,000 supporters were allowed to attend the Uefa Super Cup match between Chelsea and Villarreal at Belfast's Windsor Park earlier this month.

"We need help and support from the Executive and from government bodies, which we've been trying to get at NIFL for a number of weeks to support our member clubs," said Lawlor, who was speaking at the launch of the new Irish Premiership season on Wednesday night.

"At the moment, every club is talking about it, every member of the press is talking about it and we really need urgent clarity on what support is available to clubs.

"For example, Cliftonville can do a risk assessment to allow 1,500 or 2,000 people into Solitude next Saturday. Is that really fair on Cliftonville to allow them to make that decision without any help or support? Or Dungannon, or Linfield or Coleraine or whoever the club may be."

On Wednesday, Glentoran issued a supporter update for their Big Two derby game with Linfield on 31 August in which the east Belfast club said the Oval "will not be at full capacity" for the ticket-only game.

Glentoran also asked for fans to adhere to a number of requirements, including having proof of having received two Covid-19 vaccinations or proof of a negative lateral flow or PCR test within the previous 48 hours.

Lawlor was appointed NIFL's first ever chief executive officer in July

The Glens have also asked supporters to wear facemasks "at all times on stairwells and in queues and worn until the spectator is seated or has reached their viewing location on the terrace", while social distancing of one metre must be observed "at all times when moving around in all areas of the stadium".

This prompted an angry response from Irish League fans on social media, but Lawlor believes clubs have been left "totally exposed" by a lack of clear guidance from the authorities.

"NIFL are working hard to get these answers but at the moment we're not getting them, and it's really frustrating," added Lawlor, who was appointed NIFL's first ever chief executive officer in July.

"You can see we've talked about excitement, it's the one negative that clubs are going to be left exposed I feel by going out on a limb, or doing what they think is right, which could be right in one council area but wrong in another, and we can't control that.

"I've always taken the approach throughout the pandemic that NIFL must be responsible. What we want and what we can get are ultimately two different things, so I've always said that we must be responsible people, responsible clubs and a responsible league and create a safe environment, and that's worked fairly well.

"Whether we liked it or not, we had guidance and answers from experts, but at the moment it just feels like we've been left on our own, and we've been totally exposed to get on with it."

'Don't forget about football'

Lawlor added that it is "irresponsible" of the Executive to leave the issue in the hands of local volunteers and club directors.

"When I'm trying to sell that message to clubs, people are hitting me with 'hold on, there's 10,000 people at a concert, there's 13,000 people at a football match last week [Uefa Super Cup]' and they've travelled from all over the country, and other countries.

"How can you tell me that an Irish League fan can't go down the road to his local club? In some cases, local volunteers and directors are being asked to make those decisions. I feel it's irresponsible of the Executive and of government bodies and they need to give support to our member clubs.

"I'm just appealing please, don't forget about football. Remember the part we play in society, the role Irish League clubs play in society has been praised throughout the pandemic.

"Now, we just need a bit of direction that go into a bigger plan of what is safe and what is not safe for our clubs to do."