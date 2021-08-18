Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Celtic have been eliminated from Women's Champions League qualification at the first round after falling to a 2-1 defeat against Levante.

The SWPL1 runners-up trailed the Spanish side after neat finishes from Sandie Toletti and Redondo Ferrer either side of the break.

Fran Alonso's team responded with a fortuitous long-range Caitlin Hayes free-kick and pushed for an equaliser, but Levante held on to progress to Sunday's qualification final against hosts Rosenborg.

Celtic will face Minsk on Saturday in a third-place play-off.

The defeat sees Alonso's side bow out at the qualification stage on their debut appearance in the competition, with Scotland having two Champions League representatives for the first time.

Glasgow City remain on course to qualify after breezing past Birkirkara earlier on Wednesday.

After Saturday's clash with Minsk, Celtic's attention will turn to the SWPL Cup as they host St Johnstone the following weekend.