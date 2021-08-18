Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Forward Andrew Gray has scored 21 goals in 125 games for Watford since joining from Burnley in 2017

Swansea City head coach Russell Martin says he is an admirer of Andre Gray after being linked with a move for the Watford striker.

Martin has confirmed he wants to sign a forward before the transfer window closes on 31 August.

Gray, 30, did not make the squad for Watford's Premier League opener against Aston Villa last Saturday.

"Andre is a good player who has done fantastically well at this (Championship) level," Martin said.

"I never like to talk about players when they are other teams' players. If he ever comes into this building then we can talk about him then.

"Until then he is just a player that I have played against many times over the years so I know how tough a character he is to play against."

Martin says Swansea will do business in the closing stages of the summer transfer window and believes there is a need to add experience to his squad.

Jamal Lowe, a winger until he played in a front two under Steve Cooper at Swansea last season, has led the line in the early stages of the new Championship season.

Academy product Liam Cullen started alongside Lowe at Blackburn Rovers, while summer signing Joel Piroe is pushing for a first league start at Bristol City on Friday after scoring as a substitute against Stoke City.

Swansea were beaten 3-1 by Stoke, leaving them with just a point from their first three league matches in 2021-22.

Martin, who left MK Dons for Swansea just days before the season started, says it will take time for his possession game to produce consistent results.

"This is going to be a season of transition, there's no doubt about that, and we have to prepare people for that in terms of expectation," he said.

"That doesn't mean it is going to be a season of pain. We are going to be competitive, I have got no doubt about that.

"Of course the first win relaxes everyone, including the players. But we're fairly relaxed that when it comes, there will be a tipping point where we end up winning quite a lot hopefully."