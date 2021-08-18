Arsenal: Aaron Ramsdale absent for Sheffield United amid Gunners links
Sheffield United goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has been left out of the squad to face West Bromwich Albion, amid interest from Arsenal.
Dutchman Mike Verrips, 24, was handed his league debut at The Hawthorns on Wednesday night.
Blades boss Slavisa Jokanovic said the 23-year-old Ramsdale was not "in the right frame of mind" to play.
"We felt he was not ready for the game. We took the decision not to use him," Jokanovic told Sky Sports.
"He's simply not in the right state of mind. We prefer not to complicate things and start with Mike [Verrips]."
Ramsdale, who was part of England's squad at Euro 2020 this summer, has been the subject of two bids from the Gunners and The Athletic says a deal in principle has now been agreed between the clubs.
Last week, Jokanovic insisted he had no intention of selling the player, who moved to Bramall Lane from Bournemouth for £18.5m last summer.
