Cymru Premier preview and round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 20 August

Connah's Quay Nomads v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 BST: Champions Connah's Quay started off the new campaign with victory at Cefn Druids in their opening game, while Aberystwyth secured a late win to beat Barry Town at Park Avenue. Aberystwyth have the edge in terms of wins over Nomads in the top flight, although last season's game at the Deeside Stadium saw Andy Morrison's side win 2-0 thanks to goals from John Disney and Aeron Edwards.

Haverfordwest County v Cardiff Met; 19:45 BST: Both sides suffered defeats on the opening weekend, with Cardiff Met losing heavily at home to Flint while County were undone by two second-half goals away to Caernarfon. In last season's corresponding phase one meeting the Bluebirds were 1-0 winners thanks to Danny Williams' penalty, although the Archers won the two other fixtures with another game finishing goalless.

Saturday, 21 August

Flint Town United v Cefn Druids; 14:30 BST: The teams that finished in the bottom two last season had contrasting fortunes in their opening games. Flint were 5-0 winners at Cardiff Met while Druids fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to Connah's Quay. The sides met three times during the 2020-21 season, with Flint winning three of those games while Druids won the corresponding phase one fixture 2-1 at Cae y Castell.

Penybont v Newtown; 14:30 BST: Penybont drew 2-2 at Bala last Saturday, while Netown suffered a 4-1 home defeat against The New Saints in their opening game of the campaign. Kieran Mills-Evans and Niall Flint scored in Newtown's 2-0 win in last season's corresponding phase one meeting.

The New Saints v Caernarfon Town; 14:30 BST: Declan McManus continued with his European scoring exploits with a goal in Saints' 4-1 win at Newtown last Sunday and Caernarfon also started off with a win, beating Haverfordwest 2-0. Saints won 4-1 in the corresponding phase one fixture but a goalless draw in the phase two meeting at Park Hall in April ultimately proved damaging to Saints' title hopes.

Barry Town United v Bala Town; 17:15 BST: Bala will be without top scorer and captain Chris Venables for Saturday's televised game following his dismissal in their 2-2 draw at home to Penybont last weekend, while Barry will be looking to respond after their late loss at Aberystwyth.