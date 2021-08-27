Last updated on .From the section Premier League

A host of Premier League players and managers are facing their old clubs this weekend.

Mikel Arteta and Dean Smith manage Arsenal and Aston Villa respectively against Manchester City and Brentford, while Leicester's James Maddison returns to Norwich, and ex-West Ham duo Cheikhou Kouyate and James Tomkins could line up for Crystal Palace against the Hammers.

That got us thinking about times when players have come back to haunt their former clubs.

See how many of these you can remember...

Can you name these players to haunt their former clubs? How to play Score: 0 / 10 03:00 Disable Timer Start quiz You scored 0 / 10 Share your score with your friends! Copy and share link Rank Hint Answers 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Give up!