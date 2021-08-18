Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Lauren Wade was involved in most of Glentoran's best work in Finland

Glentoran exited from the Women's Champions League but were far from disgraced as they lost 1-0 against Swiss champions Servette in Finland.

Jade Boho put Servette ahead in the first minute but Glentoran repelled more pressure before Joely Andrews went close to levelling before the break.

As the Irish Premiership champions pressed higher up the pitch, they unsettled Servette in the second half.

But despite several promising moments, the Glens could not get on terms.

Servette's victory means they will face either group hosts Aland United or Romania's Universitatea Olimpia Cluj in Finland on Saturday with the winners going on to the Champions League second round.

Glentoran got off to the worst possible start as some slick Servette passing opened up their defence in the first minute with Boho beating keeper Ashley McKinnon from close range.

Lauren Wade tested Servette keeper Ines Pereira in the seventh minute but the Swiss side - who reached the last 16 of last season's Champions League - dominated the first period for the most part as Boho had a backheeled effort cleared off the line and Polish international Natalia Padilla also hit the woodwork.

However with keeper McKinnon commanding her six-yard box as she cut out danger with a number of impressive catches, the Glens began to grow in confidence.

Right on the stroke of half-time, Andrews thought she had levelled as she reached to superbly volley a Wade cross Johan Cruyff-style but Servette keeper Pereira produced a brilliant diving save at the foot of her right-hand post.

Glentoran's pressing approach caused Servette to lose their passing fluency in the second period as the Irish Women's Premiership leaders' own enterprise also saw them forcing a number of set-piece opportunities.

However, the gilt-edged chance to equaliser never really came as Servette were happy to run down in the clock in the closing stages.