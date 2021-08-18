Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Jake Bidwell has made 90 appearances for Swansea since joining the club on a free on 2019

Middlesbrough have enquired about a move for Swansea City defender Jake Bidwell.

Bidwell, 28, is in the last year of his Swans contract and could be allowed to leave if the Championship clubs can agree a fee.

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock is keen for options at wing-back, though is yet to make a formal offer.

"Jake's a good player, but there are so many others we're looking at that area," Warnock said.

"If Marc Bola gets injured we've lost all the left-side lads as back up so we do need someone in that area.

"We have to look at what's available and anticipate the injuries we had last year that really killed us."

Former Everton trainee Bidwell has made 90 appearances for Swansea after signing a three-year deal upon leaving Queens Park Rangers in 2019.

He was a key man in the Swans' run to the Championship play-off final under Steve Cooper last season, providing eight assists, and has started all three league fixtures under new head coach Russell Martin this term.

"I don't think there's a person in football who's worked with Jake who wouldn't like him - he's a fantastic pro, a fantastic guy," Martin said.

"As far as I am concerned, I have not had a call from Middlesbrough or anyone and no-one's informed me that anyone wants to take Jake.

"So unless that happens he will be here, he will be in with a shout of playing as long as he continues to perform to the level he has. I think he has got better game on game."

Middlesbrough have made a bid for Cardiff City's left-sided defender Ciaron Brown, although Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy said last week the offer was short of the Welsh club's valuation.

Attacking full-back Ethan Laird this week became Swansea's sixth new signing of the summer following his season-long loan from Manchester United, although he plays on the right flank rather than the left.

Swansea have been linked with a move for another left-sided defender, Sheffield United's Max Lowe.