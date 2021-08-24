EFL Cup
West BromWest Bromwich Albion0ArsenalArsenal6

West Brom 0-6 Arsenal: Aubameyang stars as Gunners secure first win of season

Last updated on .From the section League Cupcomments223

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (centre)
Aubameyang was starting his first game of the season after recovering from coronavirus

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's hat-trick helped Arsenal to a welcome first win of the season as they beat a young West Bromwich Albion side to reach the Carabao Cup third round.

Aubameyang marked his first start of the season with two first-half tap-ins and a curling finish after the break.

He also acrobatically set up Nicolas Pepe for the third, with Bukayo Saka slotting in the Gunners' fourth.

Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench to fire in his side's sixth.

The win could have been even bigger too, with Martin Odegaard hitting the outside of the post from a tight angle and Pepe striking the bar with a chip.

West Brom fielded six debutants, five of them teenagers, but showed spirit right to the end on what was a difficult night for them.

The Baggies, who have made a superb start to this season under new boss Valerian Ismael, pressed high, got the ball forward quickly and would have taken an early lead had goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, on his Arsenal debut, not pushed Tom Fellows' whipped shot aside.

Even with the tie clearly decided they continued to carve out chances, with Taylor Gardner-Hickman twice denied by Ramsdale in the second half.

Ultimately, though, Arsenal - who now face AFC Wimbledon - were a class above, with the ruthless Aubameyang looking sharp after recovering from coronavirus.

He could hardly miss in scoring both of his first two goals, firstly following up Saka's saved shot to slot in before turning the ball in again after Pepe had hit the post.

His third was much harder to execute, but he did so with aplomb, curling in from 18 yards after cutting into the box.

With the Gabon striker among the goals, Pepe and Saka opening their own accounts for the season and Lacazette adding to the competition up front, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta can be more optimistic about facing Manchester City in the Premier League this coming weekend.

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 3-4-3

  • 36Palmer
  • 21Kipré
  • 33TaylorSubstituted forRichardsat 82'minutes
  • 31Shotton
  • 34Ingram
  • 32De CastroBooked at 2mins
  • 23SnodgrassSubstituted forKingat 74'minutes
  • 20Reach
  • 41Fellows
  • 9ZohoreSubstituted forFaalat 65'minutes
  • 29Gardner-Hickman

Substitutes

  • 30Richards
  • 37Cann
  • 38King
  • 39Delaney
  • 40Faal
  • 42Malcolm

Arsenal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Ramsdale
  • 21Chambers
  • 16HoldingBooked at 27mins
  • 31KolasinacBooked at 39mins
  • 20Tavares
  • 25Elneny
  • 34XhakaSubstituted forLacazetteat 67'minutes
  • 19Pépé
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forMaitland-Nilesat 61'minutes
  • 7Saka
  • 14AubameyangSubstituted forMartinelliat 76'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Leno
  • 9Lacazette
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 22Marí
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 35Martinelli
Referee:
David Webb

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home25%
Away75%
Shots
Home11
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away9
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Arsenal 6.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Arsenal 6.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal. Sead Kolasinac tries a through ball, but Nicolas Pépé is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Adam Reach.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal).

  6. Post update

    Toby King (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Toby King (West Bromwich Albion).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Rico Richards replaces Caleb Taylor because of an injury.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Gabriel Martinelli replaces Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Toby King replaces Robert Snodgrass.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Nuno Tavares (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé.

  14. Post update

    Attempt saved. Taylor Gardner-Hickman (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mo Faal.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! West Bromwich Albion 0, Arsenal 6. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé.

  16. Post update

    Nuno Tavares (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Ethan Ingram (West Bromwich Albion).

  18. Post update

    Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette with a through ball.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Alexandre Lacazette replaces Granit Xhaka.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Mo Faal replaces Kenneth Zohore.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page
Around the BBC - SoundsAround the BBC footer - Sounds

Comments

Join the conversation

230 comments

  • Comment posted by Hutch, today at 21:57

    Nice to see Auba back to scoring. I though he looked pretty pale at times tonight but I guess Malaria followed by Covid19 will do that to you.

    • Reply posted by db, today at 22:33

      db replied:
      I said on Sunday I think Aubameyang is still a big time threat, just not under St. Mikel’s ‘hold, pass sideways and then pass back and hope that we don’t give it away’ tactics. I hope he’ll get back up to PL speed and shape soon and that Arteta will let him run to the open spaces and his teammates pass it there.

  • Comment posted by Darren, today at 21:56

    Sorry to disappoint BBC, Arsenal won.

    • Reply posted by BBC mods HATE this user, today at 22:12

      BBC mods HATE this user replied:
      Against a side that clearly couldn't care less.

  • Comment posted by Marmite, today at 22:01

    People will say "It's only west brom" but as a Liverpool fan who's experienced rough times in the past, any win is an important win when things aren't going well so a 6-0 thumping is even better.

    Not convinced Arteta is the right guy for arsenal at the mo but only time will tell. Fingers crossed tonights result gets them going n they have a better season than the one it's been looking like

    • Reply posted by dude101, today at 22:03

      dude101 replied:
      I don’t know what your talking about do you honestly believe Arsenal would of won if West Brom had there first team out don’t think so, now all we are going to hear is Arsenal thumped West Brom’s college students

  • Comment posted by Chicken Tikka Mo Salah, today at 22:03

    I bet Arsenal fans wish they could play championship teams every week.

    Well not long to wait now.

  • Comment posted by Arken, today at 22:01

    Now go and score another 6 on Saturday.
    And we'll all be happy!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:07

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      But you do realise City will score seven and win

  • Comment posted by Lord Celery, today at 21:59

    Thank god. I hope this keeps Arteta in the job a while longer.

    • Reply posted by db, today at 22:29

      db replied:
      Saying as an Arsenal fan or one reveling in current ‘artetics’ and AFC mediocrity? 🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by EtwaseTous, today at 22:16

    Had football training so missed the game. Checked BBC Sport's live feed for an 'unbiased' update on the game. The full time message read "Arsenal were much better than West Brom's reserves."

    The media hate us at the moment.

    You just know if we fielded a young team and WBA's first team beat us, it would be 'West Brom deliver another embarrassment for Arsenal.'

    • Reply posted by GrassHopper, today at 22:22

      GrassHopper replied:
      Pity Gunners fans, sincere fans would be heart broken while plastic fans celebrate false dawns. Europa conference as a realistic goal, and the odd victory against the Super top 5.

  • Comment posted by TardiGrade, today at 22:10

    Project Arteta finding its level, Championship 3rd Reserves

    • Reply posted by db, today at 22:27

      db replied:
      I actually feel bad for the AFC players. But, it is their job and they have to answer the bell when called. Can they do it against PL teams? I really think the players can. I’d love to see them choose their own lineup and set their own shape and plan and see how much different (and better) they could do w/o St. Mikel and his ‘artetic’ schemes.

  • Comment posted by Hitchens Razor, today at 21:57

    Good result for Arsenal, however, I think they needed that sort of scoreline against an under 21 team and a 1-0, 2-0 or even a 3-0 result would be viewed as a negative.
    You can only beat what is in front of you and they did that very well tonight.

    Sent from my iPad

  • Comment posted by RE, today at 22:17

    This competition needs to go. Every year lower and yet still lower level clubs put reserve sides out. If no-one values it, why bother? Or call it the 'reserves cup'.... Still I suppose it's still one step up from the UEFA Conference League.

    • Reply posted by Diogenes, today at 22:24

      Diogenes replied:
      The one the goonies weren't even capable of qualifying for. The irony is if the gonads were good enough to qualify for the UEFA Conference League, they wouldn't have been playing tonight. Goonie logic, you couldn't make it up.

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 22:09

    That's great but can Arsenal do it on a rainy Sunday afternoon against a premier league side?

    • Reply posted by goonerjake, today at 22:23

      goonerjake replied:
      😂😂 good one. Nice and that’s coming from a gooner.

  • Comment posted by mattp, today at 22:01

    Saka best player on the pitch and tavares had a great game. Our defense is dodgy as

    • Reply posted by JoeMoBaggins, today at 22:05

      JoeMoBaggins replied:
      When you've got Chambers, Holding and Kolasinac (as CB no less) playing, it's always going to be shaky.

      There is a reason why Gabriel, White, Mari and Tierney are first/second choice.

  • Comment posted by DulwichGooner, today at 21:59

    I'll take that, even vs understrength WBA

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 22:10

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Not good preparation for the ultimate of thrashings the team will get this weekend

  • Comment posted by Themightymoors, today at 22:16

    Respect to pretty much Arsenal's first team tonight managing their first goals of the season against a Championship U23 team!! Back to reality on Saturday!!

  • Comment posted by Morbius, today at 22:26

    My mum could have scored against wba tonight, and she has arthritis.

  • Comment posted by The Duke, today at 22:21

    It seems that Arsenal just can't win. Even when they do! I'm a neutral but find all these negative comments so irritating to say the least! People just love failure and to stick the knife in! That's the world we live in folks 😔

  • Comment posted by Voiceofthepeople, today at 22:19

    Looks like we will be fine in the championship next season on this showing.

  • Comment posted by Gaz sometimes right, today at 22:04

    For all those knocking Arsenal, if they can do this to West Bromwich Albion 3rd team, think of what they could do to the likes of Man City or United. Must be odds on favourites for the treble now!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

    • Reply posted by Themightymoors, today at 22:19

      Themightymoors replied:
      When you say treble, I can only assume you mean lose their first 3 PL games of the season without scoring a goal!!

  • Comment posted by dodgydee, today at 22:19

    For those of you trying to play this down saying "Well they would win, West Brom put out a weak team" i have just two words;

    Robert Snodgrass.

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 22:13

    Didn’t buy into the hysterical reaction and sensationalist headlines after the opening two league games and I’m not going to get carried away by tonight’s emphatic victory over a young West Brom team.
    However, there’s no question that Arsenal needed a victory, needed to score some goals and gain some confidence.
    Odegaard did well, Saka was excellent and Auba bagged a hat-trick, a job done well.

Top Stories