Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Arsenal 6.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's hat-trick helped Arsenal to a welcome first win of the season as they beat a young West Bromwich Albion side to reach the Carabao Cup third round.
Aubameyang marked his first start of the season with two first-half tap-ins and a curling finish after the break.
He also acrobatically set up Nicolas Pepe for the third, with Bukayo Saka slotting in the Gunners' fourth.
Alexandre Lacazette came off the bench to fire in his side's sixth.
The win could have been even bigger too, with Martin Odegaard hitting the outside of the post from a tight angle and Pepe striking the bar with a chip.
West Brom fielded six debutants, five of them teenagers, but showed spirit right to the end on what was a difficult night for them.
The Baggies, who have made a superb start to this season under new boss Valerian Ismael, pressed high, got the ball forward quickly and would have taken an early lead had goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, on his Arsenal debut, not pushed Tom Fellows' whipped shot aside.
Even with the tie clearly decided they continued to carve out chances, with Taylor Gardner-Hickman twice denied by Ramsdale in the second half.
Ultimately, though, Arsenal - who now face AFC Wimbledon - were a class above, with the ruthless Aubameyang looking sharp after recovering from coronavirus.
He could hardly miss in scoring both of his first two goals, firstly following up Saka's saved shot to slot in before turning the ball in again after Pepe had hit the post.
His third was much harder to execute, but he did so with aplomb, curling in from 18 yards after cutting into the box.
With the Gabon striker among the goals, Pepe and Saka opening their own accounts for the season and Lacazette adding to the competition up front, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta can be more optimistic about facing Manchester City in the Premier League this coming weekend.
Line-ups
West Brom
Formation 3-4-3
- 36Palmer
- 21Kipré
- 33TaylorSubstituted forRichardsat 82'minutes
- 31Shotton
- 34Ingram
- 32De CastroBooked at 2mins
- 23SnodgrassSubstituted forKingat 74'minutes
- 20Reach
- 41Fellows
- 9ZohoreSubstituted forFaalat 65'minutes
- 29Gardner-Hickman
Substitutes
- 30Richards
- 37Cann
- 38King
- 39Delaney
- 40Faal
- 42Malcolm
Arsenal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 32Ramsdale
- 21Chambers
- 16HoldingBooked at 27mins
- 31KolasinacBooked at 39mins
- 20Tavares
- 25Elneny
- 34XhakaSubstituted forLacazetteat 67'minutes
- 19Pépé
- 8ØdegaardSubstituted forMaitland-Nilesat 61'minutes
- 7Saka
- 14AubameyangSubstituted forMartinelliat 76'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Leno
- 9Lacazette
- 10Smith Rowe
- 15Maitland-Niles
- 22Marí
- 23Sambi Lokonga
- 35Martinelli
- Referee:
- David Webb
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home25%
- Away75%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away9
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home4
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 0, Arsenal 6.
Post update
Offside, Arsenal. Sead Kolasinac tries a through ball, but Nicolas Pépé is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Adam Reach.
Post update
Foul by Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal).
Post update
Toby King (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Bukayo Saka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Toby King (West Bromwich Albion).
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Rico Richards replaces Caleb Taylor because of an injury.
Post update
Attempt saved. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Gabriel Martinelli replaces Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Toby King replaces Robert Snodgrass.
Post update
Attempt missed. Nuno Tavares (Arsenal) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé.
Post update
Attempt saved. Taylor Gardner-Hickman (West Bromwich Albion) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Mo Faal.
Goal!
Goal! West Bromwich Albion 0, Arsenal 6. Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Nicolas Pépé.
Post update
Nuno Tavares (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ethan Ingram (West Bromwich Albion).
Post update
Nicolas Pépé (Arsenal) hits the bar with a left footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Alexandre Lacazette replaces Granit Xhaka.
Substitution
Substitution, West Bromwich Albion. Mo Faal replaces Kenneth Zohore.
Not convinced Arteta is the right guy for arsenal at the mo but only time will tell. Fingers crossed tonights result gets them going n they have a better season than the one it's been looking like
Well not long to wait now.
And we'll all be happy!
The media hate us at the moment.
You just know if we fielded a young team and WBA's first team beat us, it would be 'West Brom deliver another embarrassment for Arsenal.'
You can only beat what is in front of you and they did that very well tonight.
Sent from my iPad
Robert Snodgrass.
However, there’s no question that Arsenal needed a victory, needed to score some goals and gain some confidence.
Odegaard did well, Saka was excellent and Auba bagged a hat-trick, a job done well.